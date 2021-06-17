



< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Major recalls of common painkillers due to overdose concerns Over 4000 packs of common painkillers that have been recalled are on the market because experts fear they can cause overdose. Anyone who uses the painkiller Cocodamol is encouraged to check the batch number of the pack to make sure it is not part of the recalled batch. sign up In our daily newsletter i newsletter Cut noise How do I know if there is one of the affected batches? 4,464 packets of Zentiva Co-cocodamol 30/500 Effervescent Tabelts are in circulation and are subject to recall due to the high risk of overdose. You can see the bottom of the five numbers on the barcode label marked “” to see if your medicine is from this batchBN 1K10121“ The details of the affected packs are as follows:Kokoda Mall 30/500 Effervescent Tablets Zentiva PharmaPL 17780 / 0046BN 1K10121 Expiration Date: 202 December 2010 Tablet First Edition March 5, 2021 Do not use any pills if you have one of the affected packs. Kokodamol is a prescription analgesic commonly used as a more powerful alternative to paracetamol to treat various forms of pain such as toothache and back pain. Anyone over the age of 12 can prescribe. According to guidance on the website of the British medicine agency MHRA, some tablets in batches are believed to contain more active ingredients than they should, and there is a risk of overdose. MHRA wants a complete recall, although it may not work due to the low content of some pills. The risk is especially acute among older patients and patients with severe renal and hepatic dysfunction. People who are chronically taking the combination of paracetamol and codeine and whose dose is close to the maximum daily dose are also at particular risk. According to the guidance on the MHRA website, if you own an affected batch, you should do the following: “You need to urgently return the pack to the pharmacist, doctor, or medical professional who dispensed it. They can provide you with a replacement. “If in doubt, talk to your pharmacist, doctor, or healthcare professional about whether you own an affected batch. “For more information or medical information, please contact us at 0800 0902408 or email us. [email protected]“

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos