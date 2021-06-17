In New York, various reactions occur as the pandemic restrictions are lifted.





Approximately 70% of adults in the state have received at least one COVID vaccination, Governor of New York And California lifted restrictions About the size of the crowd, wearing masks, and social distance. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called this an opportunity to “revive as we know it,” but in public transport, for example, some mask rules still apply. It’s a big change — how are New Yorkers embracing it? 9th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan was empty and quiet, except for sirens every few minutes, day and night. I wasn’t busy on Wednesday. At a gym in Midtown, employees began scraping floor stickers that people were waiting in line six feet apart. “I don’t need these stickers anymore here,” said Kevin Son, who works at the front desk. “Similarly, business is booming. Everyone feels safer to come back.” One block away is a high school where Sandra Portera works as a speech therapist. “I definitely feel comfortable. Many, if not all, of the people I know feel like they are vaccinated,” Portella said. “And to be honest, rents have fallen in many parts of the city, so yeah, I’m definitely doing really well.” However, it is a characteristic of a pandemic that different people handle and experience risk in different ways. And that hasn’t changed. 19-year-old Kressy Mills was waiting for the E-train to get a job in the city at a subway station. She has not been vaccinated and is wearing a mask. They are still needed for mass transit. “It feels like it’s moving too fast, like seeing people outside wearing masks. They really don’t care,” she said. “People step into my job without a mask and they are laughing. And I said,” Why are you laughing? You need to wear a mask. “ Companies may need a mask. Contradictions frustrate people like Christy Saxton who work in the park sector. “They are confusing everyone. One place says you don’t. Then the other place you get to is” Oh no. You have to wear a mask or not service. “It’s annoying,” Saxton said. Many offices aren’t open yet, but the park on Fifty Avenue was full of people during the lunch break. William Deberes was there. He is a chef and his industry faces a serious labor shortage. “There are many places that offer really ridiculous amounts just to get people back to work,” he said. “There is a place to offer $ 18 on 42nd Street [an hour] Just flip the hamburger over. “ Gabriel Marquez is a waiter at a Peruvian restaurant a few blocks away. We have opened a second restaurant near Times Square. “This is my life, this is my business, and now I feel that everything I have experienced is worth it. We have survived, and now we are preparing for the future. Is done, “Marquez said.

