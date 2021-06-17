Vaccine hesitarian: If I can start over, I’ll get it

Ashley Killow and Ed Lavandella, CNN

Mike Luis Jr. was calling his doctor last month when he heard the machine suddenly desperately beeping.

His father, also known as Mike Lewis, COVID-19 At a hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida. Doctors said Lewis’s heart stopped earlier in the day, but they revived him and put him on a ventilator.

But during the call, his mind stopped again. Ruiz Jr. explained that he heard a chaotic scene in the background before the doctor hung up immediately.

“Panic has begun,” Ruiz Jr. recalled a horrifying moment. “I’m in tears.”

Thirty minutes later, the doctor called back with devastating news. Mike Lewis, a towering man known as a guardian and the life of every party, died just four days after being diagnosed with Covid at the age of 58.

Ruiz Jr., 37, is now one of the thousands of people dealing with the painful loss of loved ones. COVID-19 vaccine When the shot is readily available. Like many, his father managed multiple tasks and, as his son said, did not make vaccines a top priority.

“I lost a part of myself,” said Ruiz Jr.

Elder Lewis, known as the “Big Mike” among his friends, worked for 30 years as a security officer at the Floridian Social Club in St. Petersburg after exercising daily and drinking a protein shake. ..

He was a symbol of the city’s nightlife. His son said people would talk to Lewis outside and go to the club just to hear him. On a “teen” night, Lewis had to prove that the students would go inside after finishing their homework.

His son was also postponed Vaccination, I’m nervous about the unknown. But he described the death of his father as a call to awaken, and he and his wife now have a promise to be shot.

“We have to do what we need to do to ensure that we survive these times,” he said. “Because my father is gone.”

Revival of old-fashioned tents

Vaccine Widely available For teens and adults, the demand is Significantly slower From mid-April. At that time, the country was taking an average of 3.4 million doses per day.The moving average is Currently, it is close to 600,000 per day As of Tuesday, the numbers are the latest available, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Local government offers Financial incentives For people to get shots. Health professionals and officials are also seeing effective strategies by local ministers, coaches and community leaders. Grassroots level To encourage people.

Rev. RB Holmes Jr., a prominent minister who heads the Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Tallahassee, Florida, says a credible voice-based word-of-mouth approach can be powerful. This spring, his church invested in a mobile medical unit to make medical care more accessible in his community.

Last week, they made a revival of old-fashioned tents not only for mental healing, but also to combat vaccine hesitation. The nurse was on site with a mobile unit to manage the shots.

“We have to tell people the truth. You have two options: vaccination or seizing the opportunity with Covid-19,” Holmes said.

On stage, standing under a blue and white striped tent, Holmes sought to confront the political divisions that define much of the pandemic. “It’s not a Democratic illness. It’s not a Republican illness,” Holmes said, wiping his head in the heat of 90 degrees. “This is a virus.”

“If you vaccinate enough people, it’s okay,” he nodded, referring to “armen” in the crowd.

Holmes told CNN that if five or ten people could be vaccinated during the revival, they would consider it a huge success. “We can say we saved lives, so now they hug Grandma, go to Florida State University football games, basketball games, and come back to church.”

During the four-day revival, the church vaccinated 18 people.

I regret what I was waiting for

because Vaccine hesitant It’s very different. In Pasadena, Maryland, Michele Priceler’s husband, Darryl, was planning to be shot in the end. However, given the immunosuppressive drug he was taking for arthritis, he became nervous about the effects it had on his body.

A 63-year-old construction contractor, an avid outdoor man, and his beloved grandfather went to a wedding in April and began to feel sick a week later. Within a few days, he was hospitalized and spent nearly a month in the hospital before losing the fight against Covid on May 22nd.

Michele Priceler described the month-long illness as a “roller coaster ride from hell,” with several moments when Darryl’s condition improved, but it got worse again. He eventually suffered a major stroke and was removed from life support.

Michele was told to live for three to five minutes without a machine, and although unconscious, he lived for nearly 24 hours. His heart just kept beating.

“I don’t want to relive it,” she said, referring to his overall fight against the virus. “And I don’t want it to anyone.”

Michele, who works in the medical field, was vaccinated in March, but she said her husband was busy with work and regretted not making his appointment. “He didn’t stop doing it for himself. I was going to have to do it. And now I wasn’t angry. And I could change it you can not.”

The couple will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary later this year, especially looking forward to their retirement plans to travel with their new camper van.

Michele wept while reading a handwritten message in a funeral book. “There are no ordinary people right now,” she said, turning the page. “My usual is gone.”

Survivor’s warning words

Josh Ghaza, 43, may have been one of the first Americans to qualify Coronavirus vaccine.. He is diabetic and is fighting high blood pressure, and their underlying condition would have put him near the top of the eligibility list.

Garza believed that following all health protocols could keep him safe.He says he rejected the idea Get vaccinated immediately I have never given a chance to a vaccine.

“I didn’t want to be a guinea pig,” Garza said. “I opposed it.”

However, earlier this year, Garza was diagnosed with Covid-19 and the virus quickly hijacked his body. Garza was fighting for his life at the Houston Methodist Hospital for four months.

According to doctors, Garza developed Covid-19 pneumonia, and the virus caused severe inflammation and irreversible damage to lung tissue. However, his case was so serious that even ventilators and high-flow oxygen machines could not help him.

X-ray scans showed Garza’s lungs barely visible, hidden by a cloudy image of the virus infecting her chest. Garza says she was a few days away from dying before she was able to get a double lung transplant in April.

Garza said he was fighting himself and his feelings of anger for not being vaccinated, but he also said he was grateful that he was alive to tell others his story. It was. The memory of seeing the corpse of a Covid patient moving past the room continues to flash in Garza’s mind.

“If I can start over, I’ll get it,” Garza said, referring to the vaccine. “No doubt. What I have experienced is probably the worst I have ever seen.”

Garza says she is now recovering from lung transplant surgery and feels much better. He reunited with his family at home and said he hoped his experience would persuade others who oppose vaccination to change their minds.

“Think about your family. Because of what I experienced, I had to experience my family too,” Garza said. “I hope people at least rethink what we have experienced, or at least listen to it. Hopefully you don’t have to experience it.”