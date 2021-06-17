Increased screen time leads to eye problems, especially for children





Bangor, Maine — Spending hours in front of the screen can adversely affect eye health and have short-term and long-term consequences. Kimberly Allen is an optometrist at Penob Scott Eye Care in Bangor. She said she saw an increase in children in practice. Allen explained in the short term that when people spend their time on digital devices, they don’t blink as much as they normally do, which obscures people’s eyesight. “Our eyes start to turn red, burn, and water,” Allen said. Excessive blue light affects sleep patterns and causes eye strain. Today, more and more people are getting more blue light from the constant use of digital devices. “In the long run, it can accelerate the progression of cataracts and macular degeneration,” Allen said. “I want my kids to be exposed to blue light. It’s good for eye development. I just don’t want the extra blue light to come out of the screen.” She said the combination of staying home for hours during a pandemic and staring at the screen with blue light affects the eyesight of everyone, including children. “If we are always looking at close range, our eyes want to develop that way, so if our eyes are developing to look closer, our far vision is a bit like that. You may suffer from … still developing. “ Allen recommends limiting the amount of time your child spends on the screen to avoid myopia and myopia. “Actually the most important thing is outside time. We know that outside at least one hour a day can help promote better eye development and reduce the risk of developing myopia and myopia. “I am,” Allen said. Increased screen time is causing vision problems, especially in children.According to a recent study by @JAMAOphth The rate of myopia in young children was three times higher during covid than in the last five years.How to protect your eyes at 5 o’clock tonight @newscentermaine.. pic.twitter.com/KebFiU234p –Hannah Yechivi (@hannahyechiviTV) June 16, 2021 “Parents will often say,’Yes, I have more headaches,’ and it seems to be related to spending time on the device,” Allen said. According to a recent study published by Journal of American Medical Association OphthalmologyThe incidence of myopia in young children was three times higher than in the last five years during the pandemic. “We need to find a way to help our children take breaks,” Allen said. Eddington Elementary School, a patient of Penobscot Eye Care. Russells said last year that headaches and eyestrain were on the rise. “We’re dealing with laptops and monitors next to them because they provided teachers with a double monitor. That’s a lot because kids spend a lot of time on tablets and Chromebooks,” Russell said. Said. “I tell the patient to follow the rules of 20-20-20. Therefore, take a 20-second break every 20 minutes and look 20 feet away, and rest your eyes a little. No, I can recover a little. ” Allen. Other recommendations for both children and adults include keeping a safe distance from the screen, blinking more often, using lubricant drops, taking more breaks, and getting plenty of water. Includes drinking and sleeping for a sufficient amount of time. If you continue to have eye fatigue or headaches, you should schedule an appointment with an ophthalmologist for treatment. If you tend to work on your computer or tablet for long periods of time, we recommend using a blue blocking screen or glasses against the blue light from your device. Dr. Kimberly Allen can contact you about booking Brewer’s Penobscot Eye Care at 207-942-2015. Relation: Eye drops submitted for FDA approval are intended to replace the need for some eyeglasses







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos