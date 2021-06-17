The study identifies missed COVID-19 cases by retrospective examination of the pharyngeal swab





Study published today Journal of general virology A retrospective examination of the pharyngeal swab identified a missed case of SARS-CoV-2. Researchers at the University of Nottingham screened 1,660 routine diagnostic specimens collected at the University of Nottingham Hospital between January 2 and March 11, 2020 and tested for SARS-CoV-2 by PCR. At this stage of the pandemic, few COVID-19 tests are available in the hospital, and strict criteria such as recent trips to specific Asian countries and contact with known positive cases are met to identify patients. I needed to. Three previously unidentified cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection were identified by retrospective screening, including one from a 75-year-old woman whose positive swabs were collected on February 21, 2020. This patient was called Patient 1 and died on the 3rd. March; Two days before the first official death from COVID-19 was recorded in the United Kingdom. Patient 1 was not eligible for a PCR test at that time because he had not recently traveled abroad or had contact with someone known to have COVID-19. In addition to being the first death, researchers believe that Patient 1 is also the earliest reported case of community-acquired infection in the United Kingdom. Further newly identified cases occurred in a 64-year-old man and a 66-year-old man, both showing signs of chest infection and both recovering. Samples were collected on March 2, 2020 and March 8, 2020, respectively. Overseas travel has been removed only as a mandatory criterion for the March 12, 2020 SARS-CoV-2 test. The research group worked with the COVID-19 Genomics UK Consortium (COG-UK) to sequence SARS-CoV-2 isolates collected from cotton swabs used in the study, early in February 2020. Also found evidence of a community infection in Nottingham. From this genomic sequence data, the group identified multiple introductions of the virus into Nottingham between late February and March. Many were different strains of virus that dominated the early stages of development within the region. Based on the findings, the researchers suggest that the test should have been made available to inpatients with compatible symptoms but no early travel history of the pandemic response. Source: Journal reference: Chapel, JG, et al. (2021) Routine retrospective screening of respiratory samples revealed an undetected community infection of SARS-CoV-2 and a loss of intervention opportunities in the United Kingdom. Journal of general virology.. doi.org/10.1099/jgv.0.001595.5.

..





