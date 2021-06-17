Utah mother accused COVID vaccine after both son and husband were hospitalized for blood clots

A Utah mother claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine was the cause after both her 17-year-old son and husband were hospitalized with a blood clot shortly after receiving the shot.

“There is no other explanation for what happened to my son and husband, and it’s definitely a direct result of the vaccine,” Sherry Romney said in an interview with Fox News Wednesday.

Romney’s son Everest, a healthy 6’9 high school basketball player, took his first Pfizer shot on April 21, and within 24 hours began to experience serious symptoms, with her husband Preston taking a moderna shot. It was. She said she was suffering from a blood clot after getting it.

Public health officials, including the CDC, said injections of Pfizer and Modana were not associated with an increased risk of rare blood clots, but were found in a small number of people who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Nonetheless, Romney is under pressure to vaccinate children at very low risk of COVID-19, with more colleges returning to campus after vaccination of young and healthy students. I am requesting that. Along with that, I think it’s important to share her nasty anecdotes.

In an interview with Fox host Tucker Carlson, Romney said his family was under pressure to get the vaccine for fear of needing it for school sports and travel.

“We felt a lot of pressure to get the vaccine. Before the basketball summer season began, we were in a hurry to get it done,” she said.

“I didn’t think my son, husband, or myself could actually experience the serious side effects of COVID,” Romney said.

“My son was only a 17-year-old athlete who wasn’t in the high-risk category, but felt pressured to get vaccinated,” she added.

Romney said Everest began to inflate his neck later that night and was unable to move his head or neck five days later.

“I took him to a pediatrician, and the pediatrician said it had nothing to do with the shot, it really isn’t, I think there is a pulled neck muscle I got it with, “she said.

Eight days later, Everest was admitted to the pediatric ICU with two blood clots in the brain and neck, Romney said.

Everest was admitted to the pediatric ICU and had two blood clots in the brain and one in the neck. He was released last month and is recovering at home.

During hospitalization, Everest said he believed the vaccine was playing a role.

“I think it caused swelling, and I think swelling caused blood clots. I don’t think it’s directly related, but I think it’s indirectly the cause of blood clots,” KSL-TV said. Told to.

Hospital officials declined to comment, citing an inquiry to the Utah Department of Health that sent the statement under pressure from NBC-affiliated reporters.

“So far, there was no evidence that either of the mRNA vaccines (Pfizer or Moderna) caused the very rare blood clotting problems identified with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” the statement said.

“Millions of people in the United States are vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine under the strongest safety surveillance in US history,” the agency said.

Romney states that her husband, Preston, was hospitalized on the weekend “with more than 100 blood clots in his lungs” after his son was discharged in May.

She says her husband had to remove a quarter of his lungs to treat a blood clot. He has since been released and is in a stable condition.

In the United States, about 313 million doses of COVID vaccine have been administered. The CDC’s VAERS report database aggregates 3,848 cases of blood clotting for all three approved vaccines, suggesting that the incidence of thrombosis is approximately 1 in 100,000.

According to the CDC, severe blood clots associated with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were even more rare, almost all of which were found in young adult women under the age of 50.

According to the CDC, the background rate of blood clots that usually occur each year is significantly higher, with about one or two out of 1,000 Americans experiencing some form of coagulation.

Romney is worried about parents fearing that there is too little data to make informed decisions when US health officials are pressing for vaccination of children under the age of 16.

On Thursday, the CDC will hold an emergency meeting to discuss a higher than expected number of young men with heart inflammation after receiving the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The emergency CDC meeting will address 226 plausible cases of adolescent carditis (mainly affecting teenage boys and young men) after two doses of Pfizer and Modana vaccines.

The CDC admitted last week that the number of cases was higher than expected, but said it was still rare.

On Wednesday, a top UK adviser reversed the course on planned deployment COVID vaccines for children, saying more data was needed.

Experts from the UK Joint Immunization Commission are understood to have raised “serious ethical concerns” about immunization of children because of the low risk of their children becoming seriously ill.

According to Telegraph, the group will release new guidance by the weekend on the highly controversial topic of immunization of children.

The Prime Minister will urge the postponement of vaccinations under the age of 18 in the near future and wait for further safety data from the United States and Israel.