The study details the treatment of COVID-19 vaccine-related diseases such as myocarditis in 7 patients





The results of a small study detailing the treatment of myocarditis-like symptoms in seven people after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States were published today in the flagship journal of the American Heart Association. circulation.. These cases are among those reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), recording the onset of myocarditis-like symptoms in some people vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine. I have. Myocarditis is rare but a serious condition that causes inflammation of the middle layer of the myocardial wall. It can weaken the heart and affect the heart’s electrical system. Most often the result of infections and / or inflammation caused by the virus. The study included seven patients admitted to acute myocarditis-like disease after COVID-19 vaccination, treated in hospitals in Falls Church, Virginia (a suburb of Washington, DC) and Dallas. All patients were men under the age of 40. The youngest was 19 years old and the oldest was 39 years old. Six of the men were Caucasian and one was a Hispanic adult. Only one patient reported a history of previous COVID-19 infection. Six of the seven patients tested for COVID-19 during hospitalization and were negative. Six of the men were vaccinated with the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Five of the vaccines were manufactured by Pfizer / BioNTech and one was manufactured by Moderna. One patient received the adenovirus Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. All patients were hospitalized within 3-7 days of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and developed sudden chest pain. Myocardial injury was confirmed by either cardiac troponin I or a sensitive troponin test. All patients had stable vital signs. There was no pericardial friction rub or rash. Diagnosis of pericarditis, This is an inflammation of the thin membrane that surrounds the heart. ECG results ranged from normal heart rhythm to ST elevation. This may indicate a decrease in blood flow to the heart muscle. Three patients who underwent invasive medical imaging showed no signs of coronary artery occlusion. No patients reported palpitations and there were no signs of cardiac arrhythmia. Treatments varied and included beta-blockers and anti-inflammatory drugs. The patient was discharged within 2-4 days of admission and all symptoms were resolved prior to discharge. “The clinical course of vaccine-related myocarditis-like disease is good and symptoms appear to be resolved in all patients. Given the potential prevalence of COVID-19 infection in young adults, the risk of vaccination. And the determination of benefits remains very favorable. Reporting adverse events of the vaccine remains very important and further to elucidate the pathophysiological mechanisms to potentially identify or prevent future outbreaks. Research is needed, “says the researchers. The American Heart Association continues to urge all adults and children over the age of 12 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, as recommended by the CDC. Studies continue to show that the COVID-19 vaccine is 91% effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infection and spreading the virus to others. In addition, the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the very rare risks. According to the CDC, less than 1,000 cases of myocarditis-like disease were reported as of May 31, 2021, and nearly 312 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the United States to date. The CDC will review evidence of suspected cases of myocarditis in some patients after vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccine, as reported in the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, on Friday, June 18. We are holding a special meeting. The association’s scientific leaders are attending conferences for further development. Source: American Heart Association Journal reference: Rosner, CM, et al.. (2021) Myocarditis temporarily associated with COVID-19 vaccination. circulation.. doi.org/10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.121.055891..

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos