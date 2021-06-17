COVID-19 and Obesity: What You Need to Know





Currently, the Ministry of Health lists 11 possible health conditions for immediate vaccination against COVID-19. These conditions include high blood pressure, both forms of diabetes, and all types of cancer. Another condition is on the list. It’s obese. Not very popular with many, but very important but overlooked. Obesity and COVID-19 The onslaught of the COVID-19 virus has significantly changed the direction of medical management. For chronic diseases such as obesity, it was both a challenge and an opportunity to be identified because of its vulnerability to the virus. Globally, about 22% of people have reported weight gains of 5 to 10 pounds since the start of the pandemic in March 2020, according to the National Institutes of Health. According to WHO, there are many causes for this widespread weight gain. Inability to walk anywhere, inaccessibility to gyms and sports facilities, and uncontrolled snacks as a way to manage stress and anxiety all cause a great many people to gain weight. As a result, those who become healthy again become overweight, and those who are overweight become obese. This has serious implications in the pandemic context for people living with obesity. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), obese people are at a much higher risk of serious symptoms from COVID-19 if they get sick. Obese patients often have reduced vital capacity, more difficult ventilation, and further reduced blood oxygen levels. Most surprisingly, obesity triples the need for hospitalization with COVID-19. According to a survey conducted by the Food and Nutrition Research Institute (DOST-FNRI) of the Ministry of Science and Technology, it is said that an estimated 9.6% of adults aged 20 to 59 have a body mass index in Metro Manila alone. A clinical definition of obesity that exceeds 30% (BMI). This figure corresponds to more than 700,000 Filipinos at risk of serious future health complications such as cirrhosis, renal dysfunction and heart disease. At the same time, people who struggle to manage obesity often have a weakened immune system and are more susceptible to infections. This highlights the need to provide immediate vaccination services to these individuals in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic. What Happens When Someone Becomes Obese In 2016, an estimated 1.6 billion people were considered obese, and given recent events, this number could have increased significantly. According to the World Health Organization, obesity is the abnormal accumulation of fat in the human body. From a biometric point of view, fat accumulation is measured using BMI. It is expressed as a percentage of an individual’s body weight that is made up of fat. People with a BMI above 25% are considered overweight, and those with a BMI above 30% are said to be obese. What should I do? The best way to combat obesity, whether during a pandemic or not, is to prevent it. Eat a diet rich in fiber, fruits, and vegetables, and stay away from fatty, sugar-rich, or both foods.

Exercise regularly for at least 2 hours a week.

Get at least 8 hours of sleep. Sleep wipes out the body of stress hormones that can increase the temptation to over-snack.

If you are experiencing anxiety or depression, seek professional help from a psychiatrist or trained mental health professional rather than trying to manage it yourself.

If you are already obese, talk to your doctor about how you can work to bring your weight to a healthier level. Follow The Body of Truth page on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/The-Body-of-Truth-106821354732100), An initiative pioneered by Novo Nordisk Philippines aimed at providing useful information about obesity and promoting a healthy lifestyle, along with helpful tips from trusted fitness, health and medical professionals. .. Launched earlier this year, the Body of Truth is a valuable resource for keeping up-to-date with the latest facts about personal weight management, along with helpful tips on exercise, diet and more. * For more information on obesity and its management, please visit: https://www.facebook.com/The-Body-of-Truth-106821354732100.. ADVT.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos