Everything parents need to know when they think of giving their kids a Covid jab

Sources have told Miller that the government is considering promoting mass vaccinations for school students if a successful teenage jab is successful.
There are “live” discussions about whether to vaccinate children over the age of 12 on school grounds, without having to go to a general practitioner, hospital or stadium center, sources said.
Today’s numbers show that for the first time since February 25, when there were 9,985 reports, the number of reports per day has increased from 9,000 to 9,055.
However, after reporting by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization (JCVI), expert advice can ruin the idea. He said more data was needed before giving the students jabs and expressed ethical concerns about vaccination of children to protect the rest of society.
Here are the answers to eight important questions.
I’m worried about vaccination of my child-how safe is it?
Clinical trials of the Covid-19 vaccine in children aged 12 to 15 years in the United Kingdom and the United States have confirmed that the vaccine is extremely safe.
The rate of side effects in children in these studies was similar to that seen in young adults.
As with young adults, most side effects were mild to moderate, such as arm pain and malaise.
Children will need two doses of the vaccine because this provides much better protection against more serious illnesses than a single dose of the vaccine.
How likely are they to suffer from side effects?
The most common side effects in children aged 12 to 15 years are injection site pain (> 90%), malaise and headache (> 70%), myalgia and chills (> 40%), and arthralgia and high levels. Temperature (> 20%).
Is there anything I can do to offset the side effects?
After vaccination, paracetamol helps to alleviate some side effects such as muscle and headaches.
Side effects are generally temporary and resolve within a few days.
Covid is said to have less serious impact on children than adults, so why should children be vaccinated?
Although children after Covid-19 infection are rarely hospitalized and die, children may have a prolonged illness and develop complications such as multisystem inflammatory syndrome and other types of “long covid”. There is also.
Vaccination of children also helps protect the elderly in the family, including parents, grandparents and teachers.
Is Longcovid a concern in relation to children, and can vaccines help there?
Long covids can occur in children. At this time, it is not yet known if vaccination can prevent long covids, but if the vaccine reduces the risk of symptomatic infections and serious illnesses, it also reduces the risk of long-term complications of covid-19. I hope you do.
Will you need regular boosters later?
Because the virus that causes Covid-19 is constantly mutating, booster vaccines may be needed in both adults and children.
Due to protection against current strains, immunity can gradually weaken over time, which may be another reason to provide additional immune doses.
Do you think children could be exposed to more dangerous variants in the future if they do not receive the jabs?
Vaccines also protect newer, higher-risk mutants, such as delta mutants, from serious illness.
Unvaccinated children are at increased risk of serious illness when exposed to new variants. Coronavirus in the future.
