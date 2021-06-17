Causes of infection, early symptoms, precautions





New Delhi: Covid-19 not only kept humans on the cutting edge, but also gave way to new diseases in the form of black, yellow and white fungal infections. A new type of fungus was detected in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. This is now called the green fungus. A 34-year-old woman who recently recovered from Covid-19 was diagnosed with Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection in Indole and moved to Mumbai by ambulance for treatment. The emergence of Pseudomonas aeruginosa infections in Covid survivors treated for 90 days has raised concerns among the scientific community. Read again: Green Fungus Alert: 34 years old when infection was detected in indole.Airlift to Mumbai Suspected of having a horrific black fungal infection (Mucosis), his lungs were examined at Aurovind Hospital and found that a green fungus was found in the patient’s lungs. It’s not mucor disease because it’s not mucor, but because of its green color, it’s called a green fungus. What is a green fungus? A new infection detected as a green fungus is also known as aspergillosis. It is an infection caused by a common mold (a type of fungus) that lives indoors and outdoors. People inhale Aspergillus spores daily without getting sick, which can also cause nosebleeds and high fever. Infections often cause severe weight loss and weakness, according to Dr. Ravis Dosi, director of the chest disease division at the Sriaurobind Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) in India. The infection required more research to address the emergence of this fungus. Aspergillosis is added to the list of new color-coded mycoses that have emerged in Covid-19 patients and survivors. There are several types of fungi, but Aspergillus fumigatus is the most common cause of human Aspergillus infections. Cases of black fungus (Mucor’s disease), white fungus (Candida), and yellow fungus (Aspergillosis) were seen to surge nationwide during the second wave of infection. Fungal infections are named after different colors, but they are often caused by the same species of fungus. What are the different types of fungal infections? Dr. Randeep Guleria, director of AIIMS, recently said, “There are various types of fungal infections such as candida, aspergillosis, cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis, coccidioidomycosis. It is often seen. What can cause a green fungal infection? Infection with aspergillosis occurs only by breathing the fine spores of Aspergillus. Under normal conditions, the body’s immune system suppresses the growth of spores in the body, but in some cases, the growth of spores, especially those with a particularly weak immune system, cannot be suppressed. People who recover or suffer from lung disease are at increased risk of developing aspergillosis. Fungal infections in Covid-19 patients are caused by several reasons, including lung damage, steroid abuse, weakened immune system, and lack of infection control in overworked hospitals. Note that fungal diseases are not contagious and do not spread from person to person or between humans and animals. What are the common symptoms? According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, invasive aspergillosis infections can present patients with the following symptoms: heat

Chest pain

cough

Vomiting blood

Dyspnea Patients suffering from lung disease such as Covid-19, or who currently have a weakened immune system, should be protected from dust, soil and other small particulate matter entering the lungs and using N95 masks. Is recommended. How to prevent fungal infections Maintaining good hygiene, oral and physical cleanliness can prevent such fungal infections.

Do not step into areas of dust or contaminated water. Always wear an N95 respirator for prevention in case such areas are unavoidable.

Keep away from activities that require close contact with dirt and dust.

Wash your face and hands with soap and water, especially if exposed to dirt or dust.

