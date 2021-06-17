Covid may activate dormant bacterial infections, tuberculosis: research







Leading research

The results detailed in The American Journal of Pathology may pave the way for new vaccines against infectious diseases and avoid potential global TB epidemics.

“The discovery of tuberculosis reactivation in a stem cell-mediated Mtb dormant mouse model during MHV-1 coronavirus infection indicates that SARS-CoV-2 virus may activate dormant bacterial infection in the long term after a pandemic. This is an important finding that, given the current coronavirus pandemic, many individuals with dormant tuberculosis infections may see an increase in cases of active TB after Covid-19. ” Bikul Das, Principal Investigator of the Stem Cell and Infectious Diseases Division, explained. , Kavi Krishna Institute, IIT-Guwahati.

“There is an urgent need to study the link between Covid-19 and dormant tuberculosis reactivation to avoid a potential pandemic of tuberculosis,” Das added.

The team studied coronavirus strain murine coronavirus-1 (MHV-1) infection in the lung in a mouse model of MTB dormancy (dMtb) mediated by mesenchymal stem cells (MSC). By the third week of viral infection, this showed a 20-fold lower viral load than dMtb-free control mice and a 6-fold increase in altruistic stem cells (ASC), thereby enhancing protection.

Tuberculosis is reactivated in dMtb mice, suggesting that dormant M. tuberculosis hijacks these ASCs and replicates in the lung, causing pulmonary tuberculosis. The results suggest that these ASCs are transient (expand for 2 weeks and then undergo apoptosis or cell suicide) and exhibit antiviral activity against MHV-1 by secreting soluble factors. I will.

