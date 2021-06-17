Delta mutant infections that double every 11 days in the UK, studies show







Since February, the association between infection, hospitalization, and death has diminished in people over the age of 65, but these trends have recently reversed in people under the age of 65, indicating that this group has low vaccination coverage. It may be reflected. London: The number of people infected with the coronavirus is growing rapidly in the United Kingdom, doubling every 11 days. This is consistent with the Covid-19 delta mutant becoming predominant in the United Kingdom.The· Imperial College London A real-time assessment of community infections (REACT-1) based on more than 100,000 household swab tests conducted from May 20 to June 7 found that 0.15% of people were infected with the deadly virus. It is estimated that there is.Since February, the association between infectious diseases, hospitalization, and death has been found to have weakened, but since late April, the trend toward hospitalization has reversed.“The REACT-1 study found strong evidence that infections increased exponentially from late May to early June. The average UK doubling time is 11 days,” said Paul, UK director. Professor Elliott said. REACT Imperial School of Public Program health ..“These data are consistent with the predominance of delta mutants, demonstrating the importance of continuing to monitor infection rates and mutants of concern in the community,” he said. ..Findings will come a few days after the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson We announced a one-month delay before the end of the blockade restrictions due to the increased number of cases of the first Delta variant identified in India.“The results of these findings highlight the difficult situation in which we made the difficult decision to delay Step 4 of the roadmap from the blockade,” said the UK Health Minister. Matt Hancock ..“Currently, the number of cases is increasing, but thanks to our incredible vaccination program and an enhanced response package that includes surge testing, we have tools to control the spread of this virus. We all have to be a little longer nervous while the vaccine deployment continues. Keep observing the hands, face, space and fresh air and take the best possible precautions. Therefore, please make sure that you are vaccinated with both vaccines, “he said. ..Imperial research scientists estimate that the number of deadly virus reproductions, or R numbers, is now 1.44, well above 1. That is, an average of 10 infected people infect 14 people with the virus, resulting in a rapid epidemic.Most infectious diseases occur in children and young adults, but are also increasing in the elderly, with similar rates increasing in people in their 50s and younger.“Young people who are less susceptible to COVID-19 have the highest infection rates, but if this growth continues, the vaccine will not be 100% effective and not all will be infected. Promotes infections in older and vulnerable people. Professor Stephen Riley, Professor of Infectious Disease Dynamics at Imperial, said:“This leads to more hospitalizations and deaths and risks burden. NHS That’s why it’s important for people to accept the vaccine and stay compliant with the rules, “he said.The REACT-1 study is an ongoing pandemic study led by Imperial and in collaboration with Ipsos MORI, which tests randomly selected people each month for approximately two weeks to test the community’s current status. Track down coronavirus infections.In this latest round, 108,911 people wiped at home and analyzed the samples. PCR Test – 135 of these were positive, most of which (approximately 90%) were delta variants at the end of the study round.It points out that this is consistent with UK Public Health Services Data reporting that (PHE) variants account for 90% of infections.In previous tests of this study, round patterns of infection were fairly similar across the country, but the latest data showed considerable regional differences.The highest prevalence was 0.26% in the northwest, up from 0.11% in the previous round, but lowest in the southwest at 0.05%, down slightly from 0.07%.The study also tracks the relationship between infectious diseases, hospitalizations, and deaths across different age groups.Since February, the association between infection, hospitalization, and death has diminished in people over the age of 65, but these trends have recently reversed in people under the age of 65, indicating that this group has low vaccination coverage. It may be reflected.

