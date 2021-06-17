WHO warns about fresh Indonesian COVID-19 surge supplied by virus variants





Jakarta: Indonesian President Needs to Tighten National Social Restrictions on Thursday (June 17) by the World Health Organization (WHO) in a new surge in COVID-19 infections caused by concerns Having warned that there was, he ordered authorities to speed up the country’s vaccination campaign. variant. President Joko Widodo, who visited the vaccination center just outside the capital Jakarta, said, “We need to accelerate vaccination to achieve co-immunization and hope to stop the spread of COVID-19. I have. ” Advertising Advertising Mr Widodo said he had ordered ministers and local governments to increase the number of people vaccinated daily to one million by next month. He said Indonesia is currently vaccination of 500,000 people a day.

On June 17, 2021, soldiers in protective clothing disinfect people entering the Gerola Bandung Lautan Api Stadium to receive the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination in Bandung, West Java. Spray. (Photo: AP / Bukbis Candra)

On June 17, 2021, a woman was injected with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a mass vaccination at a soccer stadium in Bandung, West Java. (Photo: AP / Bukbis Candra) Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, aims to inoculate more than 181 million out of 270 million by March 2022, but authorities have fully reached 11.8 million. Was vaccinated, and 9.6 million people were partially vaccinated. Advertising Advertising Wiku Adisasmito, a spokesman for the National COVID-19 Task Force, said progress was slow due to restrictions on global vaccine supply, poor national health care systems and hesitation in vaccines. The government has been vaccinated 92.2 million times so far. Indonesia reported 12,624 new COVID-19 infections on Thursday. This is the largest increase since January 30th, as shown by Ministry of Health data. An additional 277 deaths have been added to the death toll from the disease. The increase in cases is attributed to last month’s vacation trip to Eid al-Fitr and the arrival of new viral variants, such as the Delta version, which was first discovered in India. Read: Hundreds of Indonesian healthcare workers infected with COVID-19 despite vaccination, dozens hospitalized Advertising Read: Indonesia warns COVID-19 cases may not peak until July when hospitals are full In Jakarta, government data show that the number of beds occupied has skyrocketed from 45% last week to 75% this week. In Thursday’s status report, WHO said a dramatic increase in Indonesian bed occupancy was a major concern, requiring the implementation of stricter public health and social measures, including major social restrictions. Said. “As infections increase due to changing concerns, urgent action is needed to contain the situation in many states,” he said.

On June 17, 2021, a man was injected with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign in Bekasi, a suburb of Jakarta. (Photo: AP / Achmad Ibrahim)

On June 17, 2021, a woman was injected with the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine at a soccer stadium in Bandung, West Java. (Photo: AP / Bukbis Candra) Indonesian health officials say they have detected delta subspecies in the states of Jakarta, Central Java and East Java. They say they have found three of the four variants of concern flagged by WHO. Adisasmito said a surge in coronavirus infections was seen this week in the states of Jakarta, Banten, West Java, Central Java, Yogyakarta and East Java. All located on Java, it is the most populous of Indonesia’s more than 17,000 islands. Indonesia has reported more than 1.9 million COVID-19 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic, killing more than 53,700 and making it the largest casualty in Southeast Asia. These numbers are considered to be underestimated due to the lack of extensive testing. Bookmark This: Comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its progress download Our app Alternatively, subscribe to the Telegram channel for the latest information on coronavirus outbreaks. https://cna.asia/telegram

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos