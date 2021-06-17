Health
Does a plant-based diet really help beat Covid-19?
Since the pandemic began Suggestion It Certain foods Or diet May provide protection against Covid-19. But are these types of claims credible?
A Recent research The nutrition, prevention and health published in the BMJ sought to test this hypothesis. Vegetarians, vegans, or medical professionals who report the next diet of pescetarianism (a diet that excludes meat but contains fish) are at low risk of developing moderate to severe Covid-19. I found out.
In addition, the study found that people who said they were on a low-carb or high-protein diet seemed to be at increased risk of contracting moderate to severe Covid-19.
This may sound like certain food preferences, such as vegetarians and fish eaters, benefit you by reducing the risk of Covid-19. But in reality, things are not so clear.
Self-reported and small sample
First, it is important to emphasize that the reported dietary types did not affect the initial risk of infection with Covid-19. This study does not suggest that diet alters the risk of infection. Also, no association was found between the type of diet and the length of the illness.
Rather, this study only suggests a link between diet and the specific risk of developing moderate to severe Covid-19 symptoms.
It is also important to consider the number of people actually involved. A little less than 3,000 medical professionals participated and spread to six western countries, with only 138 developing moderate to severe illness.
When each person categorized their diet into one of 11 categories, very few people ate a particular type of diet, and a few more became seriously ill.
This meant, for example, that fish eaters needed to be grouped with vegetarians and vegans to produce meaningful results. In the end, only 41 vegetarians / vegans were infected with Covid-19, and only 5 fish eaters got the disease. Of these, only a handful have developed moderate to severe Covid-19.
Dealing with such a small number increases the risk of misidentifying the relationships between factors in the absence of the factors.This is a statistician Type 1 error..
Second, there is another problem with this type of research. Since this is an observation only, it can only suggest a theory of what is happening, not a dietary causal relationship to the effects of Covid-19.
Ideally, you should test it as an intervention to try to show that something is actually causal. That is, have someone switch to doing it for research, give them time to show their effectiveness, and then compare it to those who have the results. There was no such intervention.
like this Randomized controlled trial Jobs and why they are considered the best source of evidence. These are much more robust ways to test if one is affecting something else.
Another problem is that the diet that people consume may not be what they say. They actually eat.. Questionnaires were used to find out which foods people ate specifically, but the answers were also self-reported.
Also, since there were only 47 questions, it is possible that subtle but influential differences in people’s diets were overlooked. After all, the foods available in the United States are different from the foods available in Spain, France, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany.
So what does this tell us?
When it comes to deciding on the best diet to protect against Covid-19, the truth is that we don’t have enough quality data. The results of this study are small datasets, observations only.
And a further problem is that they did not investigate the quality of people’s diet by assessing which foods they actually ate. This is another reason to be treated with caution.
Self-reported meal type or food questionnaire You may not be able to capture Information about the types and types of foods that can be eaten. For example, it lacks details about how much fresh and processed foods someone eats, how to eat, and who to eat with.And, as suggested above, self-reported data on what people eat Notorious inaccuracies..
The bottom line is that the name of what you call your diet is far less important than what you actually eat. Just because a diet is vegetarian or pescetarian does not mean that it will automatically become healthy.
So far, there is no solid evidence to suggest that vegetarians or pescetarianism protect against Covid-19. Therefore, as a result of this study, there is no need to rush to switch meals.
But what we know is that staying active, eating a wise and healthy diet, and losing weight can help strengthen us against a variety of health problems. This may include Covid-19.
Perhaps the best advice is simply to follow general dietary guidelines. This means that you eat a variety of foods, primarily vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, seeds, and whole grains, and few highly processed foods are high in sugar. Salt and fat.
Due in Meller, Evidence-based medicine and nutrition lead, Aston Medical College, Aston University
This article will be republished from conversation Under a Creative Commons license.Read Original work..
