Free mosquitofish stops the threat of SJC’s West Nile virus





Since 2004, mosquito-borne West Nile virus has killed 178 humans, 64 horses, and 584 birds in San Joaquin County. The first bird to die of the West Nile virus this year was a wild finch found in the Ripon area. West Nile virus can make humans sick and even kill them. In the last 15 years, West Nile virus has killed 326 people in California (including San Joaquin County). Mosquitoes infect West Nile virus and the deadly yellow fever detected in San Joaquin County over the last three years. That’s why the San Joaquin County Mosquitoes and Vector Control District is urging residents to take advantage of the free mosquitofish distribution in South County. * Ripon, Tuesday, June 22, 9 am-10:30am, parking lot at Ripon City Hall, 259 N. Wilma St. * Escalon, Tuesday, June 22, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm. 1051 At the Hogan Park parking lot on Escalon Avenue. * Manteca, Thursday, June 24th, 9 am-11am, Manteca Senior Center, 295 Cherry Lane. * Laslop, Thursday, June 24, from noon to 1:30 pm, Manuel Barbird Park, 15557 Fifth Street, near Laslop Community Center. Ideal places to use mosquitofish to prevent mosquito outbreaks are decorative ponds, animal tubs, and abandoned pools. Up to 15 fish will be provided to each resident as long as the supply continues. Residents are asked to provide their name, address and place to put the fish. Mosquitofish are only available to residents of San Joaquin County. They are living minnows that are closely related to the common guppy. Mosquitofish are temperature-dependent for breeding, but usually breed in the San Joaquin Valley from mid-spring to fall. They breed at intervals of about 6 weeks and give birth to an average of about 50 larvae per chick. Mosquitofish is a major biological control agent for mosquitoes and vector control areas in San Joaquin County. The district encourages residents and visitors of San Joaquin County, including the Ripon and South San Joaquin County areas, to take these precautions to reduce the risk of WNV infection and other mosquito-borne diseases. * Eliminate all sources of standing water in your property that can support mosquito breeding. * Use products containing active ingredients registered with the US Environmental Protection Agency as an insect repellent for skin and clothing. Products containing DEET, Picaridin, IR3535, and some oils from Lemon Eucalyptus products should be applied according to the instructions on the label. * Avoid spending time outdoors during the most active hours of mosquitoes, at dawn and dusk, especially during the first two hours after sunset. * Please wear protective clothing such as long pants and long-sleeved shirts outdoors. * Eliminate mosquitoes from your home with a screen that fits snugly on your doors and windows. * Contact your veterinarian for horse vaccination against WNV. * Report a serious mosquito epidemic to the San Joaquin County Mosquitoes and Vector Management District (www.sjmosquito.org (209) 982-4675, 1-800-300-4675). * Report dead birds and tree squirrels to 1-877-WNV-BIRD (1-877-968-2473) or www.westnile.ca.gov. For additional information, service requests, and / or sign-up to your district’s spray notification system, please visit. www.sjmosquito.org.. To contact Dennis Wyatt, please send an email to dwyatt @ mantecabulletin.com.

