8 Ways to Manage Body Image Anxiety After Lockdown – St. George News

Zinkevych / iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. File photo by George News

Function (conversation) — Being able to socialize again can bring enthusiasm and a sense of normality, but it can also increase anxiety about how the body has changed.

I am a psychologist who has been studying body image for over 20 years and has seen how the COVID-19 pandemic affects health and well-being in a variety of ways, including body image. The gym has been closed. Self-care rituals can get lost as stress and difficulties such as homeschooling and financial burden build up. The pandemic has also deprived people of the primary way people deal with it: social support through physical contact.

Pandemic stress has led many to look at other coping mechanisms, some of which are detrimental to both physical and mental health. In a study of 5,469 adults in Australia, 35% reported increased bulimia or eating large amounts of food in a short period of time due to a pandemic life. In another study of 365 adults in Italy, 25.7% reported an increase in emotional diet during the blockade.

In a survey of 3,000 adults in the United States, 61% experienced unwanted weight changes since the onset of the pandemic. It’s no wonder people are worried about what others think of their changes in appearance.

What is a body image?

Body images are the “inside” of a person: emotions, perceptions, thoughts, and beliefs. Body image can be positive, neutral, or negative and can fluctuate. Situations that cause negative body images, such as unfitting previously comfortable clothes, noticing changes in appearance with age, seeing unpleasant pictures of yourself, comparing your body to social media influencers, etc. Is Body image threat..

The threat of body image is Part of the COVID-19 experience For many people. In a pandemic, problems such as overeating and overeating, food obsession, and anxiety about weight and body shape are increasing.

Fortunately, there are healthy ways to manage your anxiety and develop a positive body image while recovering from a pandemic.

Focus on what you are grateful for about your body

Instead of focusing on what has changed in your body and what you don’t like, focus on what your body does for you. This varies from person to person. For example, I could hug my dog ​​with my arms, take my dog ​​for a walk with my feet, and digest food with my stomach, so I had energy and helped my brain write this article. Your body is more than it looks.

Understanding your body and what it does for you is central to developing a positive body image.

Engage with others who accept and appreciate all their bodies

Choose who you want to spend time with after the pandemic. Start with someone who “accepts the body.” That is, don’t talk badly about your body, your body, or someone else’s body. They may not be focused on appearance at all. Positive body image increases when people interact with others who are embracing the body. You can also practice showing your body’s acceptance to others and becoming a prepaid person.

Practice self-compassion

People’s bodies have helped them survive the trauma of the pandemic. When it looks different, it’s important to be kind to yourself and your body. Self-compassion is as kind to yourself as your loved ones who are experiencing difficult situations. Many studies have found that self-sympathy is linked to higher positive body images and self-judgment is linked to higher negative body images.

Pay attention or be aware without judging your experience. And understand that others are in these difficult experiences with you.

Engage in heartfelt movements

If possible, move in a way that will bring joy and rejuvenation, connect with the body, and help you listen to it. Body and ability are different, and careful movements for someone else may not be for you. Some activities, such as yoga, have been shown to promote a positive body image unless you focus on appearance. Move so that you can focus on how much you enjoy the move, not how it looks on the move.

Practice self-care

Ask your body what you need every day. The body needs regular refueling, hydration, relaxation, stimulation, and sleep. Self-care can be difficult to schedule, but it is very important to plan actions and activities that will bring you back to your best self.

Relationship with nature

Interaction with nature is associated with a variety of health benefits, including a higher positive body image. Nature-related activities, such as hiking, help focus on body function rather than appearance. Experiencing the beauty of nature also helps create opportunities for self-care through rejuvenation and heartfelt movements.

Please refrain from comparing bodies

It is common for people to compare themselves to others.But they Frequently compare their appearance For others who are perceived to be more attractive, their body image becomes more negative. Physical comparisons can occur in many settings, not just social media. It can also occur in common settings such as beaches, supermarkets and schools.

If you find yourself comparing your body to others and start to feel negative about your body, try one of the above strategies to restore a positive body image.

Avoid diet hype

Studies show Diet doesn’t work: It has nothing to do with long-term weight loss and often reduces overall well-being. Instead, focus on fueling your body when you are hungry with foods that provide lasting energy to your body. Eating intuitively-using natural hunger, appetite, and satiety cues to determine when, what, and how much to eat-is related to health and well-being.

Reborn from a pandemic with confidence

There are many strategies that can help you build a positive body image, Resources are available It will help you find the one that works best for you. For those who suffer from eating disorders and severe negative body image, Expert help The best way to move forward.

A positive body image isn’t just about looking good. Regardless of how you look, we accept and love your body and provide self-care to meet your needs. Practice these strategies on a regular basis to promote and maintain a positive body image as you re-enter the world of society safely and confidently.

Written by TRACY TYLKA, Ohio State University.

This article has been republished by The Conversation under a Creative Commons license.Read the original article Here..

Copyright 2020 The Conversation. all rights reserved. This material may only be published, broadcast, or redistributed in accordance with The Conversation’s reissue guidelines.