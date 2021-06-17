Studies have found that pandemics have improved the mental health of some adolescents





While the pandemic is occurring Depression and anxiety are increasing For many young people, it was good for those who had previously suffered from poor mental health, new studies suggest. Researchers believe that spending more time at home with parents means better mental health and less time spent fighting and bullying some of the most vulnerable children. I will. A pre-pandemic mental health adolescents experienced an increase in “emotional and behavioral problems, hyperactivity, and problems with peers and friends,” according to a study in the UK between the ages of 10 and 16.

At the same time, they found that they were less compassionate and less motivated to share and help others. I am a guide to helping the earth in your daily life In contrast, studies have shown that many adolescents with poor mental health benefited from the blockade. The study also confirms that there are significant disparities in the impact between social, demographic and economic groups.Vulnerable youth One parent, one child, and a non-wealthy familyDuring Covid, I experienced a much greater decline in mental health than before. And those living in single-parent households experienced a sharp decline in social well-being. This reflects a significant increase in the problems of interaction with peers and friends and the feeling of loneliness. The presence of other children in the home helped protect teenagers from pandemics adversely affecting their emotional and social well-being. The study emphasizes the need to go beyond a universal approach and adopt adolescent-tailored mental health support, the researchers said. Lancaster University’s Yang Fu said: “Our findings show that efforts are needed to mitigate the mental health effects of pandemics on children and adolescents. “Adolescents are at an important stage in their lives, and if a pandemic adversely affects their mental health, their immediate well-being can be compromised and their long-term development can be adversely affected,” he added.The study is published in Adolescent Health Journal..

