Tablets to treat Covid-19? The United States is betting on it.

The US government will invest $ 3.2 billion to develop an antiviral drug for Covid-19, the Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday. Such treatments can keep people away from hospitals and save many lives in the coming years, as the virus poses a permanent threat despite the distribution of effective vaccines.

Many other viruses, such as influenza, HIV, and hepatitis C, can be treated with simple tablets. However, despite more than a year of research, there is no such drug in the coronavirus. Covid-19 Operation Warp Speed, a program of the Trump administration to accelerate research Invested much more money in vaccine development The gap that new programs try to fill, rather than treatment.

The influx of new funding will speed up clinical trials of some promising candidate drugs. Hopefully some of those drugs will be available by the end of this year. Antiviral programs against pandemics support the research of entirely new drugs not only for coronaviruses, but also for viruses that may cause future pandemics.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a key supporter of the program, looks forward to receiving antivirals from pharmacies as soon as Covid-19 patients test positive. He said he was doing it. It develops symptoms due to coronavirus or Covid-19.