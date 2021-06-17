Health
Fauci states that the risk from the delta variant emphasizes the importance of the vaccine: Coronavirus RenewalExBulletin
Susan Walsh / AP
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that the first variant of coronavirus detected in India is a variant of concern. This means that it poses a serious threat to unvaccinated people.
The Delta variant, also known as B.1.617.2, is the most contagious to date. The CDC estimates that it can be responsible for nearly 10% of all new COVID-19 infections in the United States. In some states in the western United States, variants can account for almost 20% of cases.
Due to that risk, public health officials have highlighted the benefits of vaccines that have been shown to be highly effective against delta variants. In a recent study, researchers in the United Kingdom found that a double-dose regimen of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease of the delta variant.
“If you get vaccinated, you will be protected. This is another very good reason to encourage people to vaccinate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. say. “If you are not vaccinated, you are at risk of getting the virus. The virus now spreads more rapidly and causes more serious illness.”
In an NPR interview Morning Edition On Thursday, Fauci said science so far on why the CDC has designated the Delta variant as a variant of concern, how long the vaccine protection will last, and whether he is worried about a new surge. I explained in detail about being there.
This is the highlight of the conversation, which has been partially edited for clarity and length.
Interview highlights
Why the CDC has triggered a new level of concern for Delta Variants
Recently, some studies have been essentially documented, and in fact, this particular variant is much more easily transmitted between people and among people than the virus, which is currently the predominant virus. .. This is the more predominant alpha variant in the United States. state. In addition, very recent data (literally yesterday and the day before) show that it is, in fact, a more dangerous virus in the sense that it can make people more seriously ill. Therefore, the combination of more contagious and more serious illnesses has properly prompted the CDC to promote it to a mutant strain of concern.
Regarding his concern that variants could make people more ill when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted nationwide
The good news about all of this in the seriousness of the situation regarding variants is that the vaccine works really very well, so I’m not worried about those who are vaccinated. Recent studies have shown that the efficacy or efficacy is close to 90% for 617 clinical disorders, the delta mutant — 88, 89, 90%. Importantly, protection against serious illnesses leading to hospitalization and death exceeds 90%, 93 and 94%. Therefore, if you are vaccinated, you will be protected. This is another very good reason to urge people to get vaccinated because if they are not vaccinated, they are at risk of being infected with a virus that spreads faster than they are today. And give more serious illness. The British are having a very difficult time with this. Over 90% of their isolates are Delta. As you said right a while ago, about 10% of our isolates are deltas. I don’t want to be in the same situation as the British people.
About what we now know about how long vaccine protection will last
I’m confused. We know that it is certainly months to a year, as those who were vaccinated early and those who were originally vaccinated seemed to continue to be protected. What we are doing is monitoring a cohort of people participating in clinical trials for both laboratory endurance, protection, and clinical indications. For example, when a breakthrough infection begins to appear, there is what is called an immune correlation. This is a clinical test that you can follow. And when it falls below a certain threshold, it turns out that you need to give someone a booster. So we’re preparing to boost people, but we don’t know exactly when we have to do that. However, we are currently conducting tests, which are clinical trials to determine different options for boosting people.
The federal government has agreed to purchase an additional 200 million doses of Moderna vaccine to prepare for the need for boosters. Can you explain how it works?
This will be a combination of booster needs (potential needs) as well as pediatric population needs. This is because, as you know, there is at least one candidate and probably more. Older people can be vaccinated. We are currently conducting research to determine the appropriate dosage and regimen for children aged 12 to 9, then 9 to 6, and then 6 to 2. So, we don’t call it a challenge, but at least we are positively faced with the possibility that we should not only immunize our children, but perhaps give them to people. booster. They are different requirements for boosters. For example, older people who have less powerful immune system than younger people may need longer boosters. So we are looking at this. Hopefully we’ll get the right answer, which I believe we’ll prepare for it.
Currently, 51% of eligible peaceful people across the country are fully vaccinated. But we see people traveling. Do you see another surge?
Well, not among vaccinated people. As you know, we have national disparities. Certain states are low level. They will be at risk.
The audio for this story was produced and edited by Nina Krabinsky and Jill Craig.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

