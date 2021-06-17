Everything you know about this aspergillosis infection

India has fought, and as the second wave of coronavirus pandemics and scab infections, the latest cases of green fungus in Madhya Pradesh have created new health problems in India.

Recently, a 34-year-old Covid-19 survivor was diagnosed with a green fungal infection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

The man was then airlifted from Indore to Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai for treatment.

Dr. Rabbi Dosi, head of the chest disease division at the Sri Aurovind Institute of Medical Science (SAIMS), said a man who recovered from Covid was tested on suspicion of having a horrific black fungal infection (mucor disease). Said that. However, he instead turned out to be infected with a green fungus (aspergillosis) in the sinuses, lungs, and blood.

Apoorva Tiwari, Indole District Manager, told ANI News Agency: Black fungus.. This is probably the first case of a green fungus in the country. “

What is a green fungus or aspergillosis?

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), green fungi are diseases caused by Aspergillus, a type of fungus that lives indoors and outdoors. Most people smoke Aspergillus spores daily without getting sick. However, people with weakened immunity or lung disease are at increased risk of developing health problems due to Aspergillus.

Green Fungus Symptomatology:

Different types of aspergillosis can cause different symptoms.

Symptoms are similar to asthma and can cause wheezing, shortness of breath, coughing, fever (rarely), suffocation, nasal discharge, headache, decreased ability to smell, chest pain, shortness of breath, and other symptoms. The infection spreads from the lungs to other parts of the body.

Is Aspergillosis Infectious?

No. Aspergillosis does not spread between people or between people and animals from the lungs.

How can I prevent a green fungal infection?

According to doctors, rare fungal infections can be prevented by maintaining good hygiene and cleanliness of the mouth and body. You should continue to wash your face and hands with soap and water, especially if exposed to dirt or dust.

Apply Mint newsletter * Please enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to the newsletter.