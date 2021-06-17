Riley’s doctor says the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the negative effects of children





Dr. Ryan Serrano said that myocarditis is so rare that he only knows one patient who visited Riley Children’s Hospital for treatment. They are ok

Indianapolis — The local focus is on increasing the number of young people vaccinated against COVID-19. There is also a concern link between the vaccine and a rare heart disease called myocarditis, which is an inflammation of the heart. According to Dr. Ryan Serrano of Riley Children’s Hospital, the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the negative effects of catching COVID-19. “The other thing to keep in mind is that getting a COVID is a risk that causes far more inflammation and heart damage than a vaccine, and doubles if you’re unhealthy or older. “Serrano said. “Therefore, if you have comorbidity or other illnesses, your risk of heart disease or heart damage is even higher.” Relation: Health leader warns about COVID-19 delta variants According to Serrano, myocarditis is very rare and only one patient who visited Riley Children’s Hospital for treatment knows that patient is okay. Still, many parents are worried. “The concern is that you are trying to do your best for your child and your family,” Serrano said. “There’s a lot of information floating around, and there seems to be distrust on the Internet. Some people believe it’s easy to hear from unreliable sources. That’s the biggest problem.” Relation: Here’s everything we know about the COVID-19 vaccine The condition of the heart is not new. Since COVID occurs long ago, it is difficult to know how many cases are directly related to the vaccine. As of May 31, CDC found less than 196 cases between the ages of 18 and 24. There were 79 reports of illness between the ages of 6 and 17. Remember that these reports come from millions of vaccine doses. According to the CDC, Over 309 million Americans have been vaccinated with the COVID vaccine at least once. Overall, less than 800 cases of myocarditis have been reported. What others are reading:

