What is RSV? The CDC warns of respiratory viruses that infect children throughout the South

As COVID-19 infections continue to decline nationwide, another disease called RSV or respiratory syncytial virus is on the rise, specializing in the potential threat to everyone from infants to the elderly. The house is warning.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Released health Advisory About the rise on June 10 RSV The disease in the southern United States is a respiratory illness that causes symptoms similar to COVID-19.

“With this increase in activity, the CDC encourages a broader test of RSV among patients with acute respiratory illness who are negative for the COVID-19-causing virus SARS-CoV-2. ” Advisory Read.

What is RSV?

The· CDC Respiratory syncytial virus is described as “a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild cold-like symptoms.” For most people, recovery from RSV takes a week or two, but it can cause serious illness, especially in infants and the elderly.

RSV, a respiratory disease expand It is almost the same method as COVID-19.The CDC can contract when respiratory droplets from a person infected, often through a cough or sneeze, touch the eyes, nose, or mouth, or the face after touching a contaminated surface. Have sex I will explain..

The· CDC The South now states that it has experienced a sudden increase in lower than normal RSV cases since April 2020. A Increased cases confirmed in the lab It first began in March 2021 and has since surged in states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Texas, and Oklahoma.

What are the symptoms of RSV?

Some typical Symptomatology What is caused by RSV is similar to, but not identical to, caused by the CDC COVID-19. Description.. The most common ones listed below usually appear in stages, but not all occur at the same time.

• Runny nose

•Anorexia

•cough

•sneeze

• Heat

• Wheezing



Most RSV infections go away after a week or two. Patients who are experiencing dehydration or have respiratory problems should be hospitalized. In severe cases, a person may need to take oxygen or intubate. CDC..

CDC Said RSV is the “most common cause of bronchiolitis and pneumonia in children” under the age of 1 in the United States, indicating that almost all children are infected with RSV by the age of 2.

Each year, 58,000 children under the age of 5 and 177,000 adults over the age of 65 are hospitalized for RSV. Of them, 100-500 children and 14,000 adults have died of the disease, CDC OK..

How is RSV treated?

by CDCOther than Symptomatology management, “There is no specific cure for RSV infection,” but researchers are working on the development of vaccines and antivirals.

CDC suggest Next steps to relieve symptoms:

• “Use over-the-counter antipyretics and painkillers such as acetaminophen and ibuprofen to control fever and pain. (Do not give your child aspirin.)”

• “Drink plenty of fluids. It is important for people with RSV to drink enough fluids to prevent dehydration (loss of fluid).”

• “Consult your health care provider before giving your child an unprescribed cold remedy. Some medications contain ingredients that are not good for your child.”



How can I prevent RSV?

CDC state To prevent the spread of RSV, you need to perform the following steps: Specifically, if you have a cold-like symptom, you should do the following:

• “Cough or sneeze with tissue or shirt sleeves, not hands”

• “Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.”

• “Avoid close contact with others, such as kissing, shaking hands, sharing cups and dishes.”

• “Clean frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs and mobile devices”



CDC To tell Ideally, “people with cold-like symptoms are at high risk for severe RSV disease, such as premature babies, children under the age of 2 with chronic lung disease or heart disease, and children with a weakened immune system. Should not interact with. “

read more: