Memphis has the first code orange ozone forecast for summer





The Shelby County Health Department released its first code orange ozone forecast for the year on Wednesday. The Code Orange Ozone Forecast shows above average ozone levels in the environment that can harm people with lung disease such as asthma and those who are outdoors for more than 6 hours. The health sector tracks air quality and publishes ozone forecasts the day before favorable conditions for high levels of development are expected. Air now, EPA, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the Air Quality Agency have listed Memphis on Wednesday afternoon as the seventh-largest city with the highest ozone or particle pollution. After about an hour, Memphis disappeared from the list. Joan Kerr, a spokesman for the Shelby County Health Department, said summer weather conditions helped form ozone, also known as smog. According to Kerr, the weather in Memphis on Wednesday helped raise ozone levels, turning the code orange. “”[Current weather] “It contains a powerful high-pressure system above the area. Low humidity, low cloud coverage, high temperatures, and weak winds cause local emissions near the surface due to high pressure. I’m trapped. “ Scott McNeil, a meteorologist at the National Meteorological Service in Memphis, said Memphis has several code orange forecasts each summer and doesn’t expect Wednesday to be the last. According to McNeill, the final Code Orange Ozone Forecast was published on July 14, 2020. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, ozone is a gas contained in the upper atmosphere of the earth, but when it is generated on the ground, it becomes a harmful pollutant. High levels of ozone in the air can cause inflammation of the nose, eyes, throat, and lungs, and can exacerbate respiratory illness. Surface ozone is formed when certain chemicals, such as nitrogen oxides and volatile organic compounds in power plants, automobiles, and refineries, interact with sunlight. Higher levels of ozone are expected, especially on warm, sunny days, as Shelby County has many power plants that produce emissions, such as steel mills and the Valero Energy refinery. “Same sky”, different air quality:Shelby County Pollution Get “F” in State Air According to IQAir, an international company that monitors air quality, Memphis is also seen as a transportation hub with Memphis International Airport, Memphis International Airport, and the majority of car-driving residents. Shelby County also received a report card of analytical data by the American Lung Association “F” at the level of pollutants in the atmosphere High ozone levels of about 5 days on average from 2017 to 2019. Mr. Kerr said the county now meets the EPA’s primary or secondary air quality standards for ozone. Kerr said emissions would decrease if residents restricted travel, carpooling, used public transport, and stayed indoors on Code Orange Day. The Memphis Area Transit Authority is also discounting code orange day bus fares to encourage people to reduce emissions, Mr. Kerr said.

