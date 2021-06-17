Hundreds of Indonesian doctors infected with Covid despite Sinovac vaccination

Over 350 Indonesian doctors contracted COVID-19 Despite dozens of people being hospitalized after being vaccinated with Sinovac, officials said there was growing concern about the effectiveness of some vaccines against more virulent strains of the virus.

Badai Ismoyo, head of the central Kudus district health department, said most doctors were asymptomatic and self-isolated at home. JavaHowever, dozens of people were hospitalized due to high fever and low oxygen saturation.

Kudus is fighting an outbreak believed to have been caused by a more contagious variant of the Delta that has pushed the district’s bed occupancy to over 90%.

Indonesian healthcare workers designated as priority groups were first vaccinated when vaccination began in January.

Almost all receive the Covid-19 vaccine developed by a Chinese biopharmaceutical company Sinovac, According to the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI).

According to data initiative group Lapor Covid-19, the number of Indonesian health care workers dying from Covid-19 has dropped significantly, from 158 in January this year to 13 in May this year, a public health specialty. The house states that hospitalization with Java is the cause of concern.

“Data show that they have a delta variant [in Kudus] Therefore, we know that the majority of Indonesian healthcare professionals have obtained Sinovac, but we still do not know how effective it is against the Delta variant in the real world. Dicky Budiman, an epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia.

Sinovac and a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Indonesia could not immediately comment on the effectiveness of Sinovac’s CoronaVac against new coronavirus variants.

Working on one of the worst outbreaks in Asia, with more than 1.9 million cases and 53,000 deaths, Indonesian doctors and nurses have killed 946 people.

Lenny Ekawati of LaporCovid-19 states that many are experiencing pandemic fatigue and are taking an increasingly laissez-faire approach to health protocols after vaccination.

“This phenomenon has happened frequently in the community as well as in healthcare professionals these days,” she said. “I think they are safe because they are vaccinated.”

But as the number of highly infectious Delta variants increases in the world’s fourth-population country, the data are beginning to tell another story.

According to the Data Initiative Group, at least five doctors and one nurse died in Covid-19 despite being vaccinated across Indonesia, but one received only the first shot. did not.

In Kudus, IDI said one senior doctor had died, but it is understood that he had comorbidities.

In Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia, radiologist Dr. Prijo Sidiplatomo has been hospitalized in the past month with Covid-19 and is currently being treated in the ICU, despite being vaccinated against Reuters. He said he knew there were at least half a dozen doctors.

“It’s alarming for us because we can’t rely solely on vaccination,” he said, urging people to adhere to health protocols.

Weeks after the Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday, the number of cases surged in Indonesia, with a positive rate of over 23% on Wednesday and daily cases approaching 10,000, the highest since late February. ..

In the latest status report, the World Health Organization calls on Indonesia to implement a stricter blockade with increased infections due to changing concerns and a “dramatic increase in bed occupancy” that requires urgent action. I did.

