Symptomatism, spread, points to note

The Covid-19 delta mutant, first discovered in India, is now widespread worldwide, becoming the predominant strain in some countries such as the United Kingdom and possibly in other countries such as the United States. On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said Variants were detected in more than 80 countries And as it spreads it keeps changing. This variant has accounted for 10% of all new cases in the United States, up from 6% last week. Studies have shown that this variant is even more contagious than other variants. Scientists warn: Data suggest that the delta variant is about 60% more contagious than the “alpha” variant (Previously known as a variant of the UK or Kent, it was much more infectious than the original version of the virus), likely to lead to hospitalization, as seen in countries such as the UK WHO officials said Wednesday that delta mutants also cause more serious symptoms, but further research is needed to confirm their conclusions. Still, there are signs that delta variants can cause symptoms different from those advised to note about Covid-19.

What should I be careful about?

Through the pandemic, governments around the world have learned more about the virus as the main symptoms of Covid-19 are fever, persistent cough, loss of taste and smell, so there are some variations and additions in the country. Is warned. The latest list of symptoms of CDC includes, for example, malaise, muscle and body pain, headache, sore throat, stuffy nose and runny nose, nausea and vomiting, and potentially infectious diarrhea.Of course, there are millions of people Covid-19 is completely asymptomatic and the extent of asymptomatic infection is still being investigated by scientists. However, experts say that delta variants cause a different range of symptoms. Tim Spector, a professor of genetic epidemiology at King’s College London, Zoecovid Symptomatology StudyAn ongoing UK-based study that allows the public to enter Covid symptoms into the app when scientists are able to analyze the data. “Covid is behaving differently now.” Specter mentioned in a YouTube briefing last week.. “It’s like a terrible cold in this young population, people weren’t aware of it, and it wasn’t found in any of the government’s information.” “Since the beginning of May, we’ve been looking at the main symptoms of app users, but they’re not the same as before,” he said. “The number one symptom is headache, followed by sore throat, runny nose, and fever.” More “traditional” Covid symptoms such as coughing and loss of odor are now much rarer and younger. He said they were far more experienced with bad colds and “strange moods.” The first alpha variant discovered in the UK highlighted the emergence of a wider range of symptoms. A study of more than 1 million people in the UK within the REACT study, which tracks community transmission of viruses in the UK, conducted between June 2020 and January 2021. Dominance — In addition to the “classical” symptoms, additional coronavirus-related symptoms such as chills, loss of appetite, headache, and muscle aches have been revealed.

