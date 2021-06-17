Report: The increase in fast food advertising is primarily targeted at black and Hispanic youth

June 17 (UPI)- The US fast food industry spends about $ 5 billion annually on advertising, and most of these campaigns target black and Hispanic youth. report Released Thursday by the University of Connecticut’s Food Policy and Rad Center for Obesity.

By 2019, spending on fast food advertising on Spanish TV increased by 33% from 2012 levels. Black youth in the United States also watched 75% more fast food ads than white youth, due to the 60% difference seen in 2012.

In both Spanish and black-targeted television shows, restaurants frequently advertised most valuable menu items and meal deals at lower prices than other types of shows.

Researchers also said that healthy menus were not advertised on Spanish television.

They said that this frequent exposure to fast food marketing increases young people’s preference and consumption of fast food, which is generally high in calories, sugar, fat and sodium.

“Companies are spending advertising and marketing behind consumers who think they will buy their products,” Jennifer Harris, co-author of the report, said in a telephone interview.

“Theoretically, targeting black and Hispanic communities with advertising isn’t a bad thing, but what they sell is really unhealthy products, and the existing health inequalities in those communities. “If it gets worse,” said Harris, senior research advisor to marketing, an initiative at the Rad Center.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, black and Hispanic children and teens in the United States are at increased risk of type 2 diabetes and obesity, partly due to lack of access to health foods.

This is even more complicated, as Rad Center researchers say that more than one-third of US children eat fast food on certain days.

Fast food restaurants have promised to introduce healthier menu items, but these voluntary policies have had little impact on purchases, suggesting early research by the center.

According to researchers, children’s buying patterns often reflect the ads they see, and most of the ads they see are unhealthy on regular menus and more parts of the item. Is advertising.

This report analyzes Nielsen’s data for 2019, which covers advertising spending and TV advertising exposure for 274 fast-food restaurants.

This review included a detailed analysis of the 27 top fast food advertisers with the highest annual advertising spending on children, as well as across Hispanic and black consumers.

Based on Nielsen data, children aged 2-5 watch an average of 830 fast-food TV ads throughout the year, kids aged 6-11 watch 787 ads, and kids aged 12-17 watch 775. I watched.

Almost all of these ads advertised full-calorie regular menu items or restaurants in general, but only 1% advertised healthier menu items for restaurants, according to researchers.

In addition, 10% of children’s ads were shown during children’s television shows, and less than 10% of ads advertised children’s meals.

According to researchers, many restaurants advertised mobile apps and websites for digital orders.

The industry’s annual advertising spending has increased by more than $ 400 million since 2012, and fast food now accounts for 40% of all food and beverage marketing spending for children and teens aged 2 to 17 years. I will.

As a result of this increase in spending, children and teens watch more than one fast-food television ad on average per day.

“Companies spend so much money on research that it’s really hard to fight it because they know how to convince young people that they need these products and they taste good,” Harris said. It was.

“When we talk to our parents, most people don’t understand how much advertising is directed at their children, so if we can raise that awareness, they will tell their children. You can raise these issues, “she said.