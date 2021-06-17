Not all professionals are ready to vaccinate children against COVID-19

For Dr. Sarah Ross, director of the Pediatric Emergency and Critical Care Department at Boston Hospital, the event confirmed her suspicion of nursing. Young — and was your skepticism about the vaccine horribly high?

“I’ve been practicing pediatric ICU for almost 15 years and have never taken care of a single patient with vaccine-related complications,” Ross told Kaiser Health News. “Our safety standards appear to be different from all other vaccines that children are exposed to.”

Indeed, cases of myocarditis such as Lucian are rare, and the reported side effects, although sometimes severe, are generally resolved with analgesics and sometimes antibody infusions. Also, COVID infection itself is much more likely to cause myocarditis, including those younger than the vaccine.

Lucian returned home during treatment after two days of intravenous ibuprofen in the intensive care unit. By May 31, most of the 800 or so cases of heart problems of all ages reported in the Federal Vaccine Safety Database followed a similar course. However, the pattern of these cases (mostly occurring in young men after a second Pfizer or Moderna shot) suggested that the disease was caused by the vaccine rather than accidentally.

At a time when vaccination campaigns are slowing down Major conservatives openly disinformation about vaccines, And scientists fear the surge could occur this fall or winter, making the side effects of adolescents a challenge for public health officials.

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Advisory Board is worth changing the possible links and recommendations for vaccination of teenagers with the Pfizer vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration for children last month. We will meet to discuss whether 12 and old. Similar approval for the Moderna vaccine is pending, and both companies are conducting clinical trials testing the vaccine in 6-month-old children.

At a meeting of the FDA Advisory Board last week, vaccine experts suggested that the FDA require pharmaceutical companies to conduct larger, longer clinical trials for the younger age group. Some say the FDA should postpone permission to vaccinate infants for up to a year or two.

Interestingly, Lucian in Rochester, New Hampshire and his mother, Beth Clark, objected.Her son’s reaction was “strange,” she said, but “I would rather want him to get side effects. [that doctors] You can get a COVID and probably help more than die. And he feels that way, it’s more important. He thinks every friend should get it. “

The data on the impact of COVID on young people is a bit messy, At least 300 COVID-related deaths and thousands of hospitalizations Reported in children under the age of 18, COVID tolls are higher or higher than any childhood disease for which vaccines are currently available. The American Academy of Pediatrics wants children to be vaccinated if tests show that they are safe.

However, healthy people under the age of 18 are generally unaffected by significant COVID, and as more adults are vaccinated, the number of serious cases among adolescents is plummeting. Unlike other pathogens such as influenza Children are generally not infected with older vulnerable adults.. Under these circumstances, Dr. Cody Meissner, who consulted on the case of Lucian as responsible for pediatric infectious diseases at Tufts University, said the benefits of COVID vaccination at this time may not outweigh the risks of children. It was.

“We all want a pediatric vaccine, but I’m worried about safety issues,” Meissner told a fellow advisory board member last week. An Israeli study found a 5- to 25-fold increase in heart disease Among men aged 16 to 24 years vaccinated with Pfizer Shot. Most recovered within a few weeks. Two deaths occurred in a vaccinated man who appeared to be unrelated to the vaccine.

According to Meissner, young people may experience the long-term effects of suspected vaccine side effects, such as scarring, arrhythmias, and even early heart failure, so wait until the seriousness of the problem becomes apparent. Makes sense.

“Is the disease likely to recur this fall? I know, but I’m pretty unlikely to think, and our first mission is to do no harm,” he says. I did.

Ross said the biggest pandemic threat to children witnessed by her ICU was drug overdose and psychosis caused by the closure of normal life.

“Toddlers are not vectors of disease and are not driving the spread of the epidemic,” Ross said. Ultimately, everyone should be vaccinated against COVID, but she said vaccine use should not be extended to children without extensive safety data.

Dr. Eric Rubin, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and a member of the advisory board, said the government was able to approve childhood vaccination against COVID without immediate recommendation. “In September, when children return to school, people are indoors and vaccination rates are very low in certain parts of the country, who knows what will happen? Maybe you want this vaccine? not.”

This summer, Moderna and Pfizer began testing vaccines in young children. A Pfizer spokeswoman said the company plans to vaccinate about 2,250 children between the ages of 6 months and 11 as part of the trial. Moderna said it will vaccinate about 3,500 children in the range of 2-11 years.

Some members of the FDA Advisory Board have suggested that each exam include up to 10,000 children. However, Marion Gruber, the leader of the FDA’s Vaccine Regulatory Authority, pointed out that even large trials do not always detect as rare side effects as myocarditis.

Dr. Paul Offit, director of the Vaccine Education Center, said at some point federal regulators and the general public need to determine the risk of accepting vaccines and the risk of the COVID virus spreading worldwide and continuing to mutate. At the Philadelphia Children’s Hospital.

“We will need a highly vaccinated population for years, or perhaps decades,” Ofitt said at the conference. “It’s hard to imagine that children will no longer need to be vaccinated.”

Ross argued that it makes more sense to selectively vaccinate children at high risk for serious COVID diseases, such as obesity and diabetes. Still, even asking questions about vaccination programs can be an exaggerated decision, she said. Authorities have a duty to speak openly about the safety of vaccines, but they also have a responsibility not to scare the public in ways that discourage seeking protection.

A 10-day suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination campaign in April, while authorities are investigating an occasional link to a fatal blood coagulation disorder, Significant decline in public trust The vaccine was detected by authorities as of late May, Only 28 cases Among the 8.7 million US recipients of the vaccine. Due to the reduced appetite for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, millions of doses in refrigerators nationwide are at risk of overdue.

Dr. Saad Omer, director of the Yale University Institute for Global Health and a vaccine repellent expert, said that over-focusing on the potential harm of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to children can have tragic consequences. Said. “Soon we could be in a situation where we really need to vaccinate this population, but it will be too late as you have already given the message that we should not do it. “He said.

Ultimately, perhaps next year, the K-12 obligation may be called for, said Dr. Sean O’Leary, a professor of pediatric infectious diseases at the University of Colorado. “People are hesitant to go there to poke more wasp nests because of the widespread misinformation and publicity,” he said. But with robust safety data for kids, “when you think about it, there’s no logical or ethical reason not to.”

This story was created by KHN, published California Healthline, Editorial independent service California Healthcare Foundation.