Health
Delta attack, vaccination stall, long COVID settled
As we strive to vaccinate the world, the threat of new, more contagious variants is very worrisome.
Immunization rates stall as the delta variant progresses
Concerns are now moving to this new stage of COVID-19, where vaccination and non-vaccination guidance exists and is trying to understand what it means for the general public. Is trying to secure. Fairness and the threat of variants. The latest Concern Substance (VOC) is Delta. It was first identified in India, caused great distress throughout India and the United Kingdom, and is now widespread throughout the United States.
Recently, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) described it as a delta variant:
It has become the predominant strain in the United States and now accounts for 10% of all cases in the United States.this is To increase From 2.7% in late May. As we strive to vaccinate the world, the threat of new, more contagious variants is very worrisome.The United States has made great strides, but New York has announced that 70% of adults are vaccinated with at least one vaccine, which is strange to feel past COVID-19, but the rest. Vaccine The world is struggling with vaccination..
Consider that Australia has given only 5.9 million doses (23 doses per 100 people) or Ukraine has given less than 2 million doses. Simply put, we have a long way to go, and variants continue to emerge where virus infections occur. This is an important reminder in the United States, Cases are declining in vaccinated areas and increasing in low vaccination states..
Recently Washington post Analysis shows that hospitalization rates are significantly higher even in states with low vaccinations.The· Washington post A recent analysis found that hospitalization rates were significantly higher even in states with low vaccinations. “The under-vaccinated community has not reported a catastrophic situation,” the newspaper reports. “Instead, they are usually seeing new infections that are stable or increasing without overwhelming local hospitals.”
In addition, vaccination rates vary from state to state, with more than 100 counties with low vaccination rates (less than 20%) and more than 700 counties with high vaccination rates (at least 40% vaccinated).
CDC Provides Treatment Guidance for Long-COVID
As the number of cases of COVID-19 in the United States continues to decline (keeping in mind that vaccination rates are also declining), more attention is being paid to post-COVID conditions or long COVIDs.The· CDC provides resources Follow-up for clinical care. Effective post-COVID care includes items such as: “Provides a comprehensive patient-centric management approach to improving patient quality of life and function, working with patients to identify achievable health goals and facilitate standardization. Trauma-based approach Evaluate symptoms and conditions and set expectations for patients and their families that results from post-COVID conditions will differ between patients. Some patients may experience improvement in their symptoms within the first 3 months, while others may continue to experience long-term symptoms and the like. This guidance is important for future clinicians and healthcare providers, and we hope that the number of cases, which reached nearly 13,000 yesterday, has decreased. COVID.
