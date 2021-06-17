Alabama nurse fired after TikToks for false information on COVID-19, racism spread by word of mouth





Alabama nurses lost their jobs after TikToks disseminated false information on COVID-19 and disseminated inflamed comments. Birmingham News report. Nathan Koi was introduced in video Posted by @ rx0rcist on June 10th. TikTok takes an excerpt of a video that Coy posted to his account @ conservativecoy1776. “We warned that we would hold you accountable,” said the user associated with the @ rx0rcist account. “It’s very comfortable to spread disinformation, racism, homophobia, transphobia, and Islamophobia (literally all the phobias that hit the video), but freedom of speech gives you freedom from the results. I forgot the part that doesn’t mean. “ The video includes Mr. Koi laughing at a video where someone is crying about the high cost of medical care. Other clips include Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and Coy, who said MD paid for the creation of the virus, as COVID-19 is less dangerous. On some TikToks, Coy wears a scrub, and on others, he records in a room with a work badge. A flash of where he worked at Baptist Health, based in Montgomery, Alabama, was shown in some videos of his account, but was subsequently removed. According to the Alabama Nursing Commission database, Mr. Koi’s name and license number were not found. Birmingham News. Kadie Agnew, Marketing and Communications Manager at Baptist Health, confirmed: Birmingham News Mr Koi is no longer employed by the health care system and has not been employed since April. “Baptist Health does not tolerate any kind of discrimination,” Agnew said. Birmingham News. The @ rx0rcist video featuring Mr. Koi has been watched nearly 660,000 times. Becker’s Has contacted Baptist Health and will update this article as more details become available.

..





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos