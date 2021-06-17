COVID-19 Vaccine Drive in Indonesia Boosted by Live Chicken Presents





Local governments in rural Indonesia distribute live chickens as an incentive for older people to be vaccinated COVID-19 (New Coronavirus Infection) .. The program is part of a district effort to increase the number of vaccines given to citizens over the age of 45 in Cianjur Regency, West Java. Galih Apria, a police aide in the Pecat district, said the elderly were very hesitant to fire during the early deployment of the government’s vaccination program. Residents over the age of 45 in Cianjur Regency, West Java, will be given live chickens when vaccinated.Courtesy Galia Apria (Courtesy of Galih Apria) “In the early days, there was a lot of false information and hoaxes about vaccines that are distributed online, especially on social media,” he said. “Many older people thought that it would not prevent Covid-19, but would cause serious illness and even death.” Police launched a free chicken program last month in collaboration with local governments and local health centers. Prior to the start of the program, only 25 out of 200 residents were willing to be vaccinated, Gari said. However, “currently, there are 250 people who want to be vaccinated per day.” He added that distributing chickens was a sign of love and respect for the elderly, which reassured them more with police officers, health authorities, and the vaccine itself. Hundreds of villagers from three villages in Pecat went to vaccinate, according to CNN Indonesia, a CNN affiliate. Gari said authorities distributed 500 free chickens as a result of the program, but took other steps to promote broader vaccination. Indonesian President Joko Widodo was vaccinated in January. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) “We had to explain and educate people about the safety and benefits of vaccines so they wouldn’t be too scared,” he said. “We make door-to-door visits and encourage people to be vaccinated.” Medical staff and military personnel help police distribute the vaccine and “make a medical examination so that people can get the vaccine on the spot,” Gari said. Elderly woman Ellis Sumiati, who was vaccinated through the program, said she wasn’t sure if CNN Indonesia needed a vaccine. “But now, after they brought chicken and said I could get the vaccine, yes, thank you, I’m happy,” she said. According to Johns Hopkins University, Indonesia has reported one of the largest outbreaks of the coronavirus in Asia, with a total of nearly 2 million cases and more than 53,000 deaths. Infections have recently increased in the archipelago, with two of the most populous islands, Java and Sumatra, reported to rise sharply in the weeks following Ramadan holidays. According to Reuters. According to data from the Ministry of Health, the promotion of vaccination in Indonesia is also slowly progressing, with less than 20% of people over the age of 50 receiving the first vaccination. However, Gari believes that regional efforts in villages and towns can greatly help older people get vaccinated. “The reaction to this program was great,” he said. “It’s great to see the elders happy after seeing the chickens. At the same time, you can protect the chickens with a vaccine.”

