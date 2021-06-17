Blood proteins play an important role in aging, cognitive decline, research discovers





June 17 (UPI)- Red blood cells contain proteins that can help slow down the aging process and prevent cognitive decline. PLOS Biology Found. In this study, conducted in mice, people who were deficient in the protein ADORA2B in their blood showed signs of accelerated aging, including poor memory and hearing loss. Removing ADORA2B from the blood resulted in faster memory loss, delayed speech processing, and increased brain inflammation. “Red blood cells are the most abundant cells [in the body] And they carry about 1 billion molecules of oxygen in humans, [so they] It plays an important role in maintaining cell function and the survival of all tissues in our body, “study co-author Dr. Yang Shea told UPI in an email. Xia, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology at the University of Texas, said: -Houston Health Science Center. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one in nine adults in the United States experiences cognitive decline with age. This number has increased over the last few decades with an increase in life expectancy. More than 6 million people in the United States have dementia-related disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease. Alzheimer’s Association Estimate. As Xia et al. Conducted their studies, the amount of oxygen in the blood also decreased with age, so ADORA2B, a protein adenosine receptor found in the membrane, may naturally suppress aging in the brain. I theorized that there is. Of red blood cells that help release oxygen to the body. In this study, researchers raised mice lacking ADORA2B in their blood and compared various behavioral and physiological measurements with those of mice with high protein levels. As mice age, the researchers said that mice lacking ADORA2B had higher signs of cognitive decline, such as memory loss, hearing loss, and brain inflammation. Moreover, after experiencing a period of oxygen deficiency, the behavioral and physiological effects of young mice without ADORA2B were much greater than those of normal young mice, they said. Further studies, according to Xia and her colleagues, to determine whether ADORA2B levels spontaneously decline with age and whether treatment with protein-activating drugs can reduce cognitive decline in normal mice. Is required. Other recent studies Hyperbaric oxygen treatment It can help fight blood cell aging and even reverse the aging process in healthy, aged adults. Known as [brain] Cells are very sensitive to inadequate oxygen supply [and] Chronic inadequate oxygen availability can ultimately lead to permanent cognitive and hearing impairment, “Xia told UPI. “Therefore, our findings immediately emphasize that enhanced oxygen supply mediated by ADOAR2B signaling is likely to be a new rejuvenation approach.”

