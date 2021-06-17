Midsummer Bug Hunt | Economist

DDepends on where June 21st, where you live, is either the summer solstice or the winter solstice. For some, this is a festive moment with strange rituals. Also, some celebrities are the international metagenomics and metadesign of the Subway and Urban Biome Consortium (Meta).sub). In either Bogotá, Doha, Kuala Lumpur, London, Minneapolis, or about 60 cities around the world, someone sneaks into a ticket office, railing, ticket gate, or local subway station seat that day. I’m out. If you see it, don’t be afraid.It’s just one of the metasubVolunteers collecting samples of local microbes.
MetasubThe purpose is to understand the invisible complex of bacteria, archaea, fungi, and viruses that are the smallest representatives of life. Every year on June 21st, we coordinate an army of small game hunters tasked with sampling public transport in the city. The swabs are then tagged for collection time, local temperature and humidity, and sampled surface properties and sent for gene sequencing and statistical analysis.
The latest findings from the consortium are recent cellIt is based on 4,728 samples collected in 2015, 2016 and 2017. These show that each city has a well-characterized microbial ecosystem to function as a fingerprint (see graph). An algorithm trained with data has an 88% chance of determining the source of a randomly selected sample. Some species are ubiquitous. Almost all swabs detected 31 (all bacteria), and an additional 1,145 (bar-brewed yeast, bacteria) were detected in more than 70% of the samples. However, most of the 4,246 identifiable species were much narrower in distribution.
There is something unknown above these identifiable creatures. About half of the sequenced creatures did not match in the world’s public genetic data banks, says Daniela Bezdan, former Executive Secretary of Meta.sub He was one of the research leaders. She estimates that over 1,000 bacteria have been collected and over 10,000 viruses remain unidentified.
Meet in the moonlight …
Unidentified organisms are common in such microbiological fishing expeditions, as it is still far from a correct understanding of microbial biodiversity. But intriguing, such hidden neighbors are unlikely to be dangerous. “We know that there are no pathogens because people don’t get ridiculous and sick,” says another treatise author, David Dunco.
The identity of the members of this dark microflora is just one of the unsolved mysteries. The other regulates the microbial ecology of cities. Surprisingly, the observed patterns reflect the more familiar ecology of plants and animals in that equatorial cities have a richer ecosystem than near-pole cities (microbial diversity). ). It decreases at a rate of 7 species per degree of latitude). No one knows why this pattern is related to macroscopic creatures. It may add insight that it also applies to microorganisms.
In addition to the change in latitude, the other three patterns stood out. Coastal cities share features not found in inland cities. The same is true for highlands compared to lowlands. And so are densely populated cities.
At the moment, metasub He is still in the position of an early botanist and zoologist, collecting accurate information about what is there. However, as the underlying patterns become apparent, such studies can bring practical benefits. For example, public health agencies need to monitor and map disease epidemics to identify harmful new species. They may also allow monitoring of bacteria that carry genes that confer resistance to antibiotics.sub Such genes were found to be widespread but unevenly distributed. They were less common in Oceania and the Middle East. Why can’t I say it for now?
The current treatise is DNA From the sample, but metasub Survey started RNA in the same way. This is especially related to viruses, many of which store genes as follows, such as the coronavirus that is currently sweeping the world. RNAnot DNA.. As the team prepares for the next collection day, we hope that the data collected will better explain the role of the virus in the city and provide insights into the covid-19 epidemic. ■■
This article was published in the Printed Science and Technology section under the heading “Midsummer Bug Hunt”.
