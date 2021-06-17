Just because you’re vaccinated doesn’t mean you have to go to Maskless California.

Bernard J. Wolfson

For over a year, public health officials have repeatedly told us that masks save lives. They warned us to keep our distance from our neighbors who had transformed into disease vectors in front of us.

Now, they say, if we were vaccinated, in most cases we wouldn’t have to wear a mask or be physically distanced, even indoors. For many, including myself, this seems difficult to harmonize with the very long months of hiding, physically alienating, and sacrificing our social life for fear of covid-19. is.

What does an anxious, pandemic tired (and cautious) soul do?

First, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month’s dramatic rollback of mask wear and physical distance (a policy that California plans to adopt as part of a broader reopening from Tuesday) applies only to people. It is important to emphasize. A fully vaccinated person.

However, if you are vaccinated and still feel uncomfortable, you do not need to change your behavior by one.

“No CDC guidelines say that you should stop wearing masks,” says Dr. Jose Mayorga, Executive Director of the UCI Health Family Health Center. “This is recommended, but if you choose to wear it, it’s okay. You shouldn’t be stigmatized.”

Mallorga has lost five relatives to Covid, including his favorite aunt. From his personal experience, he knows how difficult it is to get back to normal in a hurry.

“Many people aren’t directly influenced by covid,” he says. “But for those who have experienced it, it’s natural to be worried and afraid.” Oh, can I remove the mask? But is it really safe? “

Some people are cautious in nature and don’t rush to dump their masks and rub their elbows with unmasked strangers. “In reality, I know I can do almost anything with a complete vaccination, but I’m mentally scared,” said Shannon, a 36-year-old Sacramento resident who was vaccinated twice on May 27. Albers says. “It would be strange that they would” wear masks, wear masks, wear masks “to us a year later and be around many people who do not wear masks. “

Early in the pandemic, the CDC stated that no mask was needed. Then it changed that guidance with so much emphasis that the mask became an integral part of our wardrobe. Now the advice has changed again.

“For scientists, it’s very understandable that there is this revision of the recommendations based on new research,” says Roxane Cohen Silver, a professor of psychology, public health and medicine at the University of California, Irvine. “But to the general public, it may sound very confusing.”

Early on, many were afraid to catch the coronavirus from the surface or disinfect food and then clean it up. Today, the virus is thought to spread primarily in the air, and the idea of ​​spraying or wiping everything you bring into your home seems ridiculous.

It is not known how long the vaccine will last, but it is becoming increasingly clear that vaccination reduces the risk of infecting others.

“Vaccinated people have little risk of infection, says Dr. George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California, San Francisco.” I think we’re in pretty good shape, and it’s almost disease-free. I think it will be summer. “

In California, the percentage of positive covid tests has now dropped from the peak of the winter surge of 17% for the seven days in early January to less than 1%. The number of covid patients hospitalized throughout the state has declined from more than 22,000 to less than 1,300 over the same period.

Approximately 46% of Golden State inhabitants are fully vaccinated, lagging behind many other states, but just under 43% nationwide. Millions more have acquired immunity after being infected with covid.

As more people are protected, the covid virus finds fewer susceptible bodies, further reduces infections, and creates a downward spiral in case numbers.

If you are indoors with someone who is known to be vaccinated, you do not need to use a mask. Want to make a supper for a group of vaccinated friends who haven’t seen you in a few months? Carpediem — and don’t worry about wearing a mask or sitting away.

However, if you are in a crowded crowd (for example, a grocery store) and you do not know who is vaccinated, wear a mask at a low personal risk. If the worker is wearing a mask, it is important to wear the mask yourself. Some people are nervous about being there, such as those with weakened immunity and those who cannot be vaccinated for other health reasons. They don’t know if you gave an injection.

“Forget the medical benefits,” says Bradley Pollock, vice president of public health science at the University of California, Davis School of Medicine. “If you’re wearing a mask, unvaccinated people don’t have to feel uncomfortable around you, so it’s a matter of courtesy.”

The presence of children is another good reason to cover up. Most children between the ages of 12 and 16 have not yet been vaccinated, and children under the age of 12 are not yet vaccinated. They will probably have to wear masks at school this fall.

And while children aren’t as violently attacked by Covid as adults and aren’t efficient carriers of the virus, thousands of children are still hospitalized — diagnosed with the dreaded multisystem inflammatory syndrome. Includes about 4,000 people nationwide.

Mallorga, who is fully vaccinated and has young children, says she wears a mask “to protect her children and model good behavior.”

Public health professionals agree that vaccination of as many people as possible, including children, is a way out of the pandemic.

However, the rate of vaccination has slowed recently. One of the biggest contributions you can make to the public good right now is to get vaccinated — and help others do the same.

Some people are not vaccinated due to lack of mobility and the inability to make reservations. Check in to an elderly person in your neighborhood, and if you are not vaccinated and need a ride, offer to drive. You can also contact your local department, community groups serving seniors, public health agencies, or hospitals about aging to see if you are looking for a driver.

Perhaps the biggest impact you can have is to persuade your friends and loved ones to vaccinate and then persuade others.

If they think the vaccine is being deployed too quickly and unsafe, tell them that research on the relevant coronavirus vaccine has been going on for more than a decade. Please note that there are currently hundreds of millions of Covid Shots, serious side effects are rare and are closely monitored by the authorities.

It may also be necessary to refute the broad notion that vaccines can suddenly have terrible and unexpected health effects after a few years. “It doesn’t happen,” says Pollock.

Expect to encounter resistance at first, but become tenacious. It takes a lot of conversation to relieve anxiety, but close friends listen.

“If your best friend tells you they did this, it’s very influential — more than some talking heads,” says Pollock.

This story was created by KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national news room that reports on health issues in detail. This is one of the three major operating programs of the KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KHN is the publisher of California Healthline, an editorial independent service of the California Health Care Foundation.