Health
Guinea declares the end of the Ebola epidemic
Guinea will announce the end of the Ebola epidemic this weekend, the health minister said Thursday.
At a World Health Organization (WHO) -sponsored webinar, Health Minister Remi Lamar said the virus epidemic would be declared on Saturday, except for the discovery of new cases.
“The availability of epidemic treatment centers built across the country allowed us to quickly treat patients who were identified as suspicious,” he said.
Guinea, a poor West African country with 13 million people, announced the outbreak of Ebola on February 14.
This was the second such outbreak in the country since the 2013-2016 catastrophic Ebola hemorrhagic fever epidemic in West Africa, which killed 11,300 people in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone.
Ebola causes severe fever and, in the worst case, unstoppable bleeding.
It is transmitted through close contact with body fluids and is most endangered by those who live with or care for the patient.
Guinea responded swiftly to this year’s outbreak, but is based on previous experience of fighting illness.
Among other measures, the country launched an Ebola vaccination campaign this year with the help of WHO.
In a webinar, WHO’s Director of Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, said Guinea contained Ebola and prevented it from spreading abroad “thanks to new innovations and lessons learned.”
Llama is also different from the past Health care workers Treatment of Ebola patients did not get sick.
Faster and smarter
According to the WHO, five people died from the Ebola virus in Guinea this year.
The first victim identified was a 51-year-old nurse, who died in late January.
Two of the nurse’s brothers who attended her funeral on February 1 also died, health officials had previously told AFP.
The Guinean Health Organization declared an epidemic later in the month.
According to Moeti, health officials took action by quickly examining cases of suspected Ebola and tracking people in contact.
The WHO and Guinean government then launched an immunization campaign nine days after the declaration of the epidemic.
“We have become faster, more efficient and smarter in the fight against Ebola,” she said.
The total number of infected people this year is unknown, but WHO points out 16 confirmed cases and 7 possible cases.
Guinea will be able to declare no Ebola 42 days after not recording a new infection.
According to the WHO office in Guinea, the threshold will be reached on Friday.
“We are preparing to signal the end of the Ebola virus epidemic in the next few days,” said Health Minister Lama.
He added that a ceremony was already planned for Saturday in Nzerekore, a forested area in southeastern Guinea where Ebola reappeared this year.
