Can I book the Covid vaccine early? And how do you compare them?

G Government advisers have set the following people to receive the coronavirus vaccine:

As of Thursday, more than 70 million doses have been given, more than 42 million have been first dosed and more than 30 million have been fully vaccinated.

Deployment expands after the UK Government achieves its goal of providing the first jab to everyone in the top priority group (everyone over 50 and those in the high-risk category) by April 15. Did.

The government plans to fully vaccinate two-thirds of the UK’s adult population by July 19.



Coronavirus: The first patient to receive the covid-19 vaccine in the UK



Margaret Keenan, 90, received applause from staff when he returned to the ward after receiving the first Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine in the United Kingdom. PA Margaret Keenan, 90, was the first patient to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry, England. PA Margaret Keenan, 90, became the first patient in the UK and spoke to the media after receiving the Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine at University Hospital in Coventry. PA Nurse Mapersons is preparing Margaret Keenan, 90, to become the first patient in the UK to receive the Pfizer / BioNTech covid-19 vaccine.



Who will be next in line to get the Covid vaccine?

The top four priority groups, including those aged 65 and over, long-term care workers, NHS workers, and clinically vulnerable people, will be vaccinated first, and by mid-April, those aged 50 and over will be provided with jabs. I did.

The BBC reported on Thursday, June 17, that children aged 12 to 17 are unlikely to be urgently recommended for jabs by British vaccine experts.

How many Covid vaccines are there?

The UK has approved the use of four vaccines: Pfizer-BioNTech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Modana and Janssen.

The fifth Novavax jab has been evaluated by the Pharmaceutical and Medical Regulatory Authority and may soon be approved for use in the United Kingdom.

Where can I get the Covid vaccine?

What is included in the appointment?

When the patient arrives, they will be registered and vaccinated.

The computer system will then notify the patient and his GP that they have been vaccinated and will issue an email or letter confirming the follow-up date for the second vaccination three weeks later.

Jab is usually delivered by injection into the shoulder.

When will the vaccine be booked?

British people eligible for the vaccine will be contacted by their GP or NHS to make an appointment. Alternatively, you can book your slot online.

About 1 million people between the ages of 21 and 22 are eligible to book the coronavirus vaccine.

Starting Wednesday, June 16th, approximately 972,000 text messages were sent, asking us to schedule reservations for both doses via the National Reservation System.

People are asked for some personal information before choosing a location near the home where the vaccine is being given.

Locations will be available depending on the distance from the person’s home and the ability to provide jabs.

How early do you book your second vaccine?

The government has changed the time lag between doses in the elderly from 12 weeks to 8 weeks to accelerate vaccine deployment.

On Monday, June 14, Health Minister Matt Hancock announced: “To accelerate the program, we are reducing the time between the first and second jabs for all people over the age of 40 from 12 to 8 weeks today.

“If you’re in your 40s and booked a jab 12 weeks after the first jab, like me, NHS will contact you and you can either move it forward or rebook at the National Health Service,” he adds. I did.

There are two ways to get the previous slot. One is, Nationwide reservation service Or you can wait for someone on the NHS to contact you.

Markford, who works on a national vaccine booking service, tweeted: “If you want to move your second vaccination forward, but not because you need to cancel your reservation first … you can use the new availability checker before you cancel, so that you can make your reservation sooner.”

Guidance for people under the age of 40 hasn’t changed, but some young people report that they can book previous jabs.

According to The Independent, NHS Digital, the operator of the Covid vaccine online booking system, is urging users not to reschedule unless invited.

How effective is the Pfizer vaccine?

Analysis shows a jab developed by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and a German biotechnology company. BioNTechCan protect 95% of people from being infected with Covid-19. This includes 94% of the elderly.

The vaccine was tested in 43,500 people in six countries and raised no safety concerns.

Studies show that jabs are 88% effective against symptomatological covids that occur in India two weeks after the second dose and are caused by the delta variant, which is now the predominant strain in the United Kingdom. It has been.

What kind of vaccine is it?

Jab is known as a messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine.

Traditional vaccines are manufactured using a weakened virus, but mRNA uses only the genetic code of the virus. This means that you don’t need a real virus to make an mRNA vaccine, which can dramatically accelerate the rate at which it is produced.

As a result, mRNA vaccines are highly valued as having the potential to provide a rapid solution to new outbreaks of infectious diseases.

Is it safe?

All vaccines have been rigorously tested and supervised by experienced regulators.

Some consider mRNA vaccines to be safer for patients because they do not depend on the components of the virus that are injected into the body.

RNA vaccines have been tested and tested in laboratories and animals before moving on to human research.

Human trials of mRNA vaccines, which involve tens of thousands of people worldwide, have been underway since early 2020 to show whether they are safe and effective.

Pfizer will continue to collect safety and long-term results data from participants for two years.

What is the Oxford / AstraZeneca Vaccine?

The Oxford University Coronavirus Vaccine uses a modified version of the coronavirus to elicit an immune response in the recipient. This helps the body develop an antibody response to Covid-19.

Data published in the Lancet Medical Journal in early December show that the vaccine is 62% effective in preventing Covid-19 in people given two standard doses of the vaccine, half after a dosing error. 90% of people given the first dose showed the vaccine followed by a complete second dose.

However, a study led by Public Health Scotland found a 94% reduction in hospitalization for AstraZeneca jabs four weeks after the first dose.

According to the UK Public Health Service, the vaccine provides 67% protection against Indian variants two weeks after the second dose.

However, according to a survey of 14,000 people, it is more effective in preventing Covid hospitalization. The protection level is 92%.

Pfizer vaccines should initially be stored at a very low temperature and can be moved within 6 hours of leaving the refrigerator. After that, it can be stored in a normal refrigerator at 2 ° C to 8 ° C for up to 5 days.

Oxford vaccines should only be stored at 2 ° C to 8 ° C.

How is the Oxford vaccine different from Pfizer’s?

How about the Moderna vaccine?

Late trials of the Moderna vaccine had an efficacy rate well above 90%, but were done when the original version of the coronavirus was predominant.

In May, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top expert in infectious diseases in the United States, declared it effective against delta variants after reviewing the results of various studies.

This was the first company to test additional booster shots of a licensed vaccine to see if it promoted an antibody response against South African variants.

Moderna works in the same way that Pfizer uses a technology known as mRNA.

What about other people like Johnson, Johnson, Nova Bucks?

Johnson and Johnson Jab (Jansen), which uses a technique similar to the AstraZeneca / Oxford vaccine, has been shown in clinical trials to be 66% effective against the virus.

The company said the jab was 85% effective in preventing severe illness and “showed complete protection against Covid-19-related hospitalizations and deaths as of day 28.”

However, there are signs that the vaccine made by the Belgian pharmaceutical company Janssen is less effective against new variants spreading in South Africa.

The biggest difference between Janssen and other vaccines is that you only need one vaccination.

Novavax announced last month that jabs that require two doses are 89% effective across the UK and 60% effective in South Africa.

Jab is a new type of vaccine that works differently than other vaccines.

This helps to combine engineered proteins from the virus that causes Covid-19 with plant-based components to generate a stronger immune response.

If the body encounters the coronavirus in the future, the body is ready to repel it.