Delta Variant tests UK guidance on under 40 and AstraZeneca jabs

Due to the increase in coronavirus cases in the UK, patients aged 30-39 are at higher risk of severe Covid-19 than thrombi associated with the Oxford / AstraZeneca vaccine, and this age group still offers alternative jabs. did.

According to the Financial Times analysis of the latest infection data, in the first week of June, the likelihood of receiving intensive care with Covid-19 for 16 weeks increased to about 1.9 per 100,000 people aged 30-39. By comparison, the temporary risk of developing so-called cerebral venous sinus thrombosis with AstraZeneca jabs was about 1.5 per 100,000.

Covid-19 of that age group when the UK Government’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Vaccinations in May advised that people under the age of 40 should not be provided with AstraZeneca shots due to blood clot problems. The risk of entering the ICU was only 0.8 per 100,000.

The risk calculation does not take into account the additional benefits of vaccination, such as reducing the likelihood of long Covids, and the risk of serious harm from CVST remains very low.

However, FT analysis re-thinks risk-benefit analysis towards the use of AstraZeneca jab, as the increase in infections in young people due to delta mutations, especially some healthcare professionals complaining of lack of other vaccines It suggests that it may have been.

A total of 11,007 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Thursday. This is the highest since February and has increased by more than 33% in the past week.

The Ministry of Health told FT that it continued to follow JCVI’s advice in May.

In response to a question regarding FT analysis, JCVI said: “We are confident in the government’s current vaccine supply and are advised to offer alternatives to the AstraZeneca vaccine to people under the age of 40.”

One JCVI member told the FT that the committee “can adapt and change perfectly well.”

“We can get to a place where the balance between risk and benefit is restored … because of the high risk of infection,” said the members. “But twists and weaves continue to be vigilant, as they create confusion, loss of trust, and even logistic complexity.”

Relative risk situations under the age of 30 have also changed in recent weeks, according to FT analysis, but the latest data show that people between the ages of 20 and 29 are better served by taking an alternative coronavirus jab. You can receive it. The likelihood of receiving intensive care with Covid-19 is about 0.8 per 100,000 from 0.2 in April, and the risk of CVST is 1.9 per 100,000.

The status of change with delta variants comes from tensions in some parts of the country of the supply of BioNTech / Pfizer vaccines aimed at vaccination of at least three-quarters of 18-39 year olds.

Professor Kate Ardern, director of public health in Wigan, said two of the seven networks of GPs offering vaccine programs in her town will not be commissioned by Pfizer for the next two weeks. “We don’t expect any more. It is said that there is a national shortage,” he said.

“It looks like everyone is in short supply right now,” said Ardern’s recurring concerns, a senior public health director in southern England. Whitehall officials and Pfizer said the delivery was on schedule.

Approximately two minutes between the ages of 30 and 39 have not yet received the first dose of Covid-19 shots, but due to hesitation, health problems, and other factors, not all are vaccinated.

British government officials have downplayed the possibility of an imminent change in guidance that would result in people under the age of 40 receiving the AstraZeneca vaccine. Life science analyst Airfinity estimates that AstraZeneca’s dose surplus, which could reach 7 million jabs by the end of July, is increasing.

Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is responsible for the deployment of the British coronavirus vaccine, said that by July 19, the government would fully vaccinate two-thirds of adults and prevent at least one time for all people over the age of 18. He told MP that he had enough supplies to meet his vaccination goal of providing vaccination. ..

Those familiar with his remarks warned that the supply was “tight, tight, tight, with little or no headroom,” but enough Pfizer and Modana (under 40) to reach the goal. There were other vaccines that were considered suitable).

Professor Chris Whitti, chief medical officer in the United Kingdom, said on Thursday that the wave height of the infection was “still uncertain” and another “winter” of the coronavirus, even after the current surge in cases subsided. Warned about the “rapid increase in the number of people.”

“We need to know that Covid didn’t give us the last surprise,” he told the NHS Confederation’s annual meeting. “There are a few more in the next period.”

Additional Report Hannah Kuchler