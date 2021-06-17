What is the Air Quality Index?Here’s how to be safe:

Last September, wildfire smoke in Salem, Oregon, made it almost impossible for residents to look down on the streets, the morning sky glowed an ominous orange, and the air quality index surged to nearly 500. United States throughout the year.

However, it is not only in such extreme situations that air pollution can endanger the outside world. For example, a reading of 100 acts as a warning to people with respiratory illness who take precautions.

Therefore, understanding the air quality index will help protect you from the harmful effects of air pollution. Here’s a guide to how it works.

What is the Air Quality Index?

The Air Quality Index measures the densities of five pollutants. Surface ozone, Particulate matter, Carbon monoxide, Nitrogen dioxide,and Sulfur dioxide.. It was founded by the Environmental Protection Agency as a way to convey to Americans the cleanliness of the air they breathe every day.

How do you read the air quality index?

The index runs from 0 to 500. The higher the number, the higher the level of air pollution. If you register a number less than 100, air pollution is below a level known to cause adverse health effects.