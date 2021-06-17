For immediate release:

The US Food and Drug Administration today approved a nasal antihistamine for non-prescription use through a process called switching from partial prescription to non-prescription. The FDA has approved Astepro (azelastine hydrochloride nasal drops, 0.15%) for seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis (commonly known as allergies) in adults and children 6 years and older.

“Seasonal and perennial allergies affect millions of Americans each year, causing symptoms such as stuffy nose, runny nose, and sneezing,” said Teresa M, non-prescription pharmacy director at the FDA’s Pharmaceutical Center. .Mr. Michele, said. Evaluation and research. “Today’s approval provides individuals with a safe and effective nasal antihistamine choice without the need for help from a healthcare provider.”

To switch a drug from a prescription to a non-prescription state, the data provided demonstrates that the drug is safe and effective for self-medication use, as indicated by the proposed labeling. is needed. Manufacturers must show that consumers can understand how to use drugs safely and effectively without the supervision of a medical professional. This approval is a class-first switch to nasal antihistamines, 0.1% including indications for perennial allergies in children aged 6 months to 6 years and seasonal allergies in children aged 2 to 6 years. Due to its strength, it remains old, prescription-based, which is considered a partial switch.

Azelastine can cause drowsiness. The label warns that consumers using this product should avoid alcoholic beverages and be careful when driving a car or operating machinery. Use of azelastine nasal drops with alcohol, sedatives, or tranquilizers can increase drowsiness.

The FDA has approved the prescription-free Astepro to Bayer Healthcare LLC.

