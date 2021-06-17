Reaction when surge test is announced in some of Sally in the increase of Covid-19 Delta variants

Leader Reigate and Banstead Borough Council Initiation of surge testing in the region indicates that a “proactive approach” is being taken as cases of the more contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 increase.
People who live or work in a particular place Sally It is highly recommended to have a PCR test with or without symptoms.
The borough council said on its website that local case rates have increased over the past few weeks, especially in the younger age group.
Enhanced testing begins on Friday and runs in the Banstead area until Sunday, June 27th. Walton on the Hill, Tattenam corner and Tadworth, as well as Rigid The town center and several surrounding areas, including Meadvale.
So far, all confirmed cases have been instructed to self-quarantine, and their contacts have been identified, the Ministry of Health said.
CounMark Brunt, leader of the Reigate and Banstead Borough Council, said: Offer – Both first and second doses. We know that two doses provide much more protection.
“Overall case rates are rising, albeit far from those seen at the beginning of the year. We have taken this aggressive approach to reduce spreads and the freedom that we all have returned. We are trying to keep you enjoying the spread. Please join us. “
James King with South Park Councilor Wood hatch The ward states: “It is important that everyone continues to follow national blockade regulations and go to the test and quarantine if the test is positive.
“Surge testing is useful for contact tracing, which has been shown to be an effective way to control the spread of viruses.
“Anyone in the local area, including those who are not in the highlighted area, can participate in the test on the mobile unit as long as there are no symptoms.”
Meanwhile, Ruth Hutchinson, Director of Public Health Sally County CouncilReigate and Banstead said the case rate was rising for “weeks” and that evidence of community infection of the delta mutant is currently being seen.
“Surge testing in affected areas is the best way to identify cases and identify who is testing for positive isolates to prevent further spread of the mutation,” she said.
“It is even more important for people to follow the guidance at this point, as the delta type is known to be highly infectious. Limit the number of contacts, wash your hands regularly and thoroughly, keep your distance, and keep your face clean. Cover. If the test is positive, it should be quarantined to prevent the spread of the virus.
“From Friday (June 18th), everyone over the age of 18 will be vaccinated, so be sure to book a jab and get both doses to protect yourself and everyone around you. please.”
