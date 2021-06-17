Health
COVID-19 Imatinib: Hope and Attention
Despite the unquestionable progress achieved with the first vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 infection, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect thousands of people worldwide. There is a shortage. In addition to this serious situation, we face the challenge of managing new cases in a subgroup of fully vaccinated people who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. As a result, the search for potential therapies for COVID-19 continues, regulating treatments with antiviral activity or increased inflammatory responses observed in some patients that are not always predictable. I’m trying to identify a possible treatment. In this regard, the diversion of previously approved drugs under other conditions remains the primary strategy in the fight against the virus. In this search, not only safe and effective molecules, but also easy-to-manage, manufacturing and distribution costs reduce resource inequality to maintain the healthiest, especially in low-income countries. We also need to focus on the molecules that contribute. Patients at a disadvantage.
The drug is widely used as a first-line therapy for chronic myelogenous leukemia, has been indicated for other symptoms (such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors), and is considered optimal safety since its first approval 20 years ago. Shows the sex profile. During this time, other potential effects of imatinib have been identified, including antiviral properties against other β-coronaviruses in vitro by interfering with the early stages of the viral life cycle.
However, the exact effect of imatinib on SARS-CoV-2 survival remains controversial due to inconsistent preclinical results.
,
Furthermore, the possibility that imatinib exerts antiviral effects through mechanisms that are not directly related to impaired viral-cell interactions, such as upregulation of genes involved in the response to the virus, cannot be ruled out.
These unknowns represent some of the many challenges that need to be addressed in connection with the use of this tyrosine kinase inhibitor as an antiviral agent.
,
However, the molecular mechanism by which this drug may play a role in this immunoregulation is not completely clear and needs further elucidation.
This potential in the first randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled clinical trial to evaluate imatinib in inpatients with COVID-19 who require oxygen supplementation to maintain peripheral oxygen saturation above 94%. I investigated the impact.According to their results, treatment with imatinib did not change the time to oxygenation and mechanical ventilation discontinuation for more than 48 consecutive hours (unadjusted hazard ratio). [HR] 0.95 [95% CI 0·76–1·20]Primary endpoint). However, 28-day mortality (unadjusted HR0.51) compared to the placebo group [0·27–0·95], P = 0.034), duration of mechanical ventilation (median duration 12 days) [IQR 6–20] vs The 7th [3–13]P = 0 · 0080), and length of stay in the intensive care unit (median duration 15 days) [7–21] vs The 8th [5–13]; p = 0 ・ 025) was lower in patients in the imatinib group. In addition, the safety profile of imatinib also appeared to be optimal, consistent with the data available from the usual indications, after a thorough analysis of its side effects.
), CYP3A4 inducing action can reduce exposure to imatinib.
As easy as we did at the beginning of this unprecedented global health crisis. It is precisely this evolving view that reclaims the thoughtful judgment of promising data from well-known drugs that have been reused as treatments for new challenges such as COVID-19.
- Imatinib in patients with severe COVID-19: randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, clinical trial
This study failed to achieve key results because imatinib did not reduce the time to discontinuation of ventilation and oxygenation for more than 48 consecutive hours in COVID-19 patients in need of oxygenation. Observed effects on survival (although diminished after adjustment of baseline imbalance) and duration of mechanical artificial respiration indicate that imatinib may provide clinical benefits to inpatients with COVID-19. As suggested, further research is needed to verify these findings.
Full text
