COVID-19 Imatinib: Hope and Attention

Published

12 seconds ago

on

By

 


Despite the unquestionable progress achieved with the first vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 infection, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect thousands of people worldwide. There is a shortage. In addition to this serious situation, we face the challenge of managing new cases in a subgroup of fully vaccinated people who are at high risk of developing severe COVID-19. As a result, the search for potential therapies for COVID-19 continues, regulating treatments with antiviral activity or increased inflammatory responses observed in some patients that are not always predictable. I’m trying to identify a possible treatment. In this regard, the diversion of previously approved drugs under other conditions remains the primary strategy in the fight against the virus. In this search, not only safe and effective molecules, but also easy-to-manage, manufacturing and distribution costs reduce resource inequality to maintain the healthiest, especially in low-income countries. We also need to focus on the molecules that contribute. Patients at a disadvantage.

Imatinib mesylate, the leading BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor, may meet these criteria. The possibility of imatinib has been rarely investigated in COVID-19,

