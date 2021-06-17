According to the UK Public Health Service, Covid has a low risk of reinfection, so far less than 16,000.





According to new data, the risk of re-infection with Covid-19 is low. Possibility of about 15,893 reinfections Coronavirus It has been confirmed in the United Kingdom and shows the first published figures. Reinfection is defined as a person who was positive for the virus a second time at least 90 days after the first positive for the virus. Dr. Susan Hopkins, Strategic Director of Covid-19 at the UK Public Health Services (PHE), who released numbers on Thursday, said the rate is low, but people need to keep following the guidelines and be careful not to be complacent. Stated. According to PHE, of the 15,893 reinfections that could occur by May 30, 53 were confirmed by identifying genetically distinct specimens from each episode of the disease.





These numbers are part of an ongoing analysis of reinfection levels and are currently affected by the limited availability of data to identify viral genomic sequences, especially in the early months of the pandemic. Have received. Dr. Hopkins said: “People are naturally worried about whether you can catch Covid-19 multiple times. We know that people can catch the virus multiple times, but this data is currently available. , Suggests a low reinfection rate for Covid-19. “But it is important that we are not satisfied with this. It is important to have both doses of the vaccine and always follow the guidance to reduce the chance of infection. “We continue to learn more about this virus and its variants every day. “Through continuous close monitoring and investigation, we understand the best ways to control outbreaks and the impact of this virus on society in the coming years.” New data revealed that a total of 41,143 people in the UK were Covid-19 positive at least once a week until June 9, as the latest test and trace numbers released Thursday revealed last week. Increased by 63% from. This is the highest number of positive tests since the week leading up to March 3. Meanwhile, daily cases of the virus confirmed in the lab exceeded 10,000 for the first time in four months.





According to the government, as of 9 am Thursday, there were an additional 11,007 cases confirmed in the UK. This is the highest daily rise since February 19th, with the first reported cases exceeding 10,000 in a single day since February 22nd. The government said that within 28 days after a positive test for Covid-19 as of Thursday, another 19 people died, bringing the UK total to 127,945. Another figure released by the National Bureau of Statistics shows that 153,000 deaths have been registered in the UK and that Covid-19 is listed on the death certificate.

