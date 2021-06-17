Opinion: Politics is not the only one lowering immunization rates in the South

Connect with us

Many of the differences Explained (Completed with a strong correlation coefficient) Due to the apparent match across the existing Democratic and Republican fault lines, the avid Republican Deep South has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the country: Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana. Is Bottom of 50 states Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Arkansas were in the bottom ten, with a rate of around 35-37% (54% of the US).

If it was so simple. The Covid-19 vaccine is certainly a central player in the ongoing supercharged political proxy war, but many other factors are at work. Political orientation is a symptomatology, not a problem. Voting blocks do not match well with vaccine rejecters. Deeper in the demographics of vaccine recipients or rejecters, there are many facts that fly in the face of the blue-red assumption.

For seniors over 65: 87% at least They are more Divide evenly During the 2020 election.On the contrary, young voters went Heavy for Biden However, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation, a significant proportion of adults under the age of 49 dislike vaccines. And while black and Hispanic voters also tended to favor Biden, Not very keen on vaccination Only a few percentage points, but more than whites.
Moreover, if refusal is simply a political statement, the efforts of true trampers like Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama are strong. Encourage vaccination It would have had a bigger impact. Even his ad with Alabama sports legend Nick Saban and basketball player Charles Barkley Further encourage Vaccination has previously been unable to move Alabama from the bottom of the heap.
On the contrary — “No vaccine? No problem!” Refrain from governors Ron DeSantis With Florida Greg Abbott Texas — Certainly not only providing guarantees to those who decline, but may also act to move the “still thinking about it” crowd towards complete avoidance.
The boredom of the Covid-19 vaccine is part of a much larger pattern that was apparent long before Trump’s descent in 2015. escalator Announce presidential candidates at Trump Tower. But what, if not politics, is driving the division between north and south?
It’s complicated — probably impossible.But the explanation may have started decades ago AppalachiaIt spans 13 states, including Alabama and Mississippi. The people who live there, along with the rest of the Deep South, have had the worst proportions of almost all health indicators for decades. Influenza vaccination, High rate obesity And Diabetes, High rate Cigarette smoking And short lifespan..
Terrible poverty It’s also a very high percentage in the region, often with very pessimistic views of poor schools, understaffed hospitals, telemedicine, and what the government is “selling” this week. ..Trust others Is the worst in People with an annual income of less than $ 30,000 — Highest percentage In these same states.And this individual distrust It can extend to elected officials and governments.

Therefore, the remedy is not an announcement of public services by Tuberville or Trump himself. These do change some minds or transfer some from the wait-and-see crowd to the vaccinated crowd. But TV advertising and celebrities can’t overcome decades of deep-seated distrust.

For some, the Covid-19 vaccine is the greatest human invention of the century, but for others, it’s not the only one. Government hype, Not going anywhere is nothing but another promise, “government manipulation”.

The explanation for the chronic deterioration of health of people in these states (short lifespan, high smoking rates, obesity, etc.) does not mean that they voted for Trump. Politics is the answer to everything, and the convenient phrase that everything makes a great story, but misses the point altogether.

Politics cannot simply explain the facts about the health consequences of these states. No one wants to die, enthusiastic Trump lovers and even enthusiastic Trump haters. Unfortunately, rebuilding public confidence in any institution is a very slow and painstaking proposal. However, using real facts to continue to demonstrate the safety and benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine may be the first productive step.

The Covid-19 pandemic dramatically revealed the unfair provision of medical care in the United States. Currently, the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine reveals another open secret. It is public distrust of all institutions, including medical care.

Without chronic poverty in these areas, poor education, and sincere and lasting attention to uneven medical care, we can only see this story repeated over and over again. OK, maybe Tommy Tuberville can help Covid-19, but whatever it is, the next crisis that relies on mutual trust to overcome, regardless of who voted, has Will summarize the same division between those who do not have.



