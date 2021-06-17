Health
Opinion: Politics is not the only one lowering immunization rates in the South
If it was so simple. The Covid-19 vaccine is certainly a central player in the ongoing supercharged political proxy war, but many other factors are at work. Political orientation is a symptomatology, not a problem. Voting blocks do not match well with vaccine rejecters. Deeper in the demographics of vaccine recipients or rejecters, there are many facts that fly in the face of the blue-red assumption.
Therefore, the remedy is not an announcement of public services by Tuberville or Trump himself. These do change some minds or transfer some from the wait-and-see crowd to the vaccinated crowd. But TV advertising and celebrities can’t overcome decades of deep-seated distrust.
The explanation for the chronic deterioration of health of people in these states (short lifespan, high smoking rates, obesity, etc.) does not mean that they voted for Trump. Politics is the answer to everything, and the convenient phrase that everything makes a great story, but misses the point altogether.
Politics cannot simply explain the facts about the health consequences of these states. No one wants to die, enthusiastic Trump lovers and even enthusiastic Trump haters. Unfortunately, rebuilding public confidence in any institution is a very slow and painstaking proposal. However, using real facts to continue to demonstrate the safety and benefits of the Covid-19 vaccine may be the first productive step.
The Covid-19 pandemic dramatically revealed the unfair provision of medical care in the United States. Currently, the deployment of the Covid-19 vaccine reveals another open secret. It is public distrust of all institutions, including medical care.
Without chronic poverty in these areas, poor education, and sincere and lasting attention to uneven medical care, we can only see this story repeated over and over again. OK, maybe Tommy Tuberville can help Covid-19, but whatever it is, the next crisis that relies on mutual trust to overcome, regardless of who voted, has Will summarize the same division between those who do not have.
