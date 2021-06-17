Amazon’s Hello Body Fat Percentage Scanner is a benchmark for anyone looking for information about their body











(Photo: AIXabay / FitNishMedia) Fitness Tracker Amazon Halo According to a new study, Amazon Halo’s body fat percentage scanners perform better than other body fat percentage scanners. Body Scan is one of Amazon’s HaloBand subscription service features announced by Amazon in August 2020. Amazon Halo Scanner You can access Halo using your smartphone’s camera. Users can take four pictures of their body and combine them into a 3D image. At stake. Amazon’s machine learning tools calculate your body fat percentage. When Amazon launched Halo, it said it had conducted an internal investigation to verify its functionality. The· Research Has been released Funded by Amazon, But it was carried out with an expert. The bottom line is that the tool works well. Read again: Amazon Hello Band scans body fat with a 3D model and hears your voice like a “Black Mirror” episode According to weight regulation mathematician Diana Thomas, the results show that Hello could be a benchmark for people trying to get more information about their body. Thomas does not use it for scientific research, but may provide users with different data points. She said that Halo can provide more information to the user and making lifestyle changes could be a warning if the user has high body fat flagged by this feature. I said there is. ZDNet. Evaluate your health Body fat percentage is a more accurate method. Evaluate your health Than your weight. Two people of the same size can have different amounts of fat compared to their overall weight, and as a result, have different health risks. High body fat percentage is associated with health problems such as diabetes and many heart diseases. This percentage of body fat that is considered healthy depends on gender and age. For example, women naturally have more body fat than men. The study used data collected at two locations, the Massachusetts General Hospital and the Pennington Center for Biomedical Research, Louisiana State University. The study was attended by 134 participants of various body shapes, including 82 women and 52 men. Participants are white, black, Asian, Hispanic, Native American, and multi-ethnic. It’s a small number of people, but it’s typical of this type of study where people have to perform through expensive tests. Each participant in the study calculated body fat percentage by dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry or an X-ray technique called DXA, which shows the distribution of fat throughout the body. This is the gold standard. The results of the scan are called air replacement plethysmography, which uses Amazon’s system, five scales to calculate body fat, and a pod-shaped device that measures how the human body displaces air. It was compared. The study found that the body fat percentage calculated by Amazon Halo Body was closest to the body fat percentage calculated by DXA. It performed better than the air-replacement plethysmography equipment commonly used by weight and body composition researchers to calculate body fat, but care must be taken to do it correctly. Related article: Best Amazon Prime Day 2021 Early Deal: Halo Band, Echo Buds and more!Tips for becoming a professional shopper This article is owned by TechTimes Sophie Webster Screenplay Works Ⓒ 2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

