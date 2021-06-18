Try Intermittent Fasting | CTV News





Vancouver-Do you have a COVID bloating? If you’re interested in losing weight by wearing a few pounds during a pandemic (like many others), you may be considering an intermittent fast. This is one of the most popular diet trends, but before you try it, there are a few things you need to consider to see if it suits you. If you have a particular existing medical condition, you probably need to avoid it. But for Gisela Long, that seems to work. She started because she had been fasting intermittently for two years and struggling to reach her health and fitness goals. “I have a 16: 8 intermittent fast, so I start eating at 12:00 pm right after exercise and end at around 8 or 9 pm,” says Long. “I lost £ 20 in the process.” Intermittent fasting is a dietary plan that focuses on eating rather than eating. People usually eat only for 8 hours or every other day. Studies show that there may be several health benefits, such as improving blood pressure and cholesterol levels, blood pressure, and weight. “Intermittent fasting helps control inflammation when done in a healthy way,” says Trishacarbo of Consumer Reports. “(It) may further reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and some cancers.” But it’s not for everyone. It can be too extreme for the elderly, especially those with diabetes and those taking medication at specific times. If you recover from an eating disorder, it can be a trigger. It’s important to talk to your doctor before you start planning your health or weight loss to make sure you don’t have any problems. Even if you don’t follow an intermittent fast, you can take some of that strategy and make some changes to your diet to boost your metabolism. “Be sure to include fiber- and protein-rich foods such as fruits, oatmeal, cottage cheese, and eggs,” says Calvo. “Foods like this help keep you happy until your next meal.” If you like sweets and desserts, try them before 3 pm. Early in the morning and early afternoon, your body will be able to process carbohydrates more efficiently. And try having dinner early between 6 and 8 o’clock. “Eating at night is associated with an increased risk of obesity, type 2 diabetes, and heart disease,” says Calvo. Reducing your supper to about 600 calories will help you digest it overnight. And try to include more vegetables that are low in calories, rich in nutrients, and help you feel full longer. Long says intermittent fasting made a big difference in her feelings. “I feel like I have more energy,” she says. “I feel like I’m 25, not my actual age.” However, the body needs energy and nutrition to keep things running smoothly and to stay healthy. Weight loss should not be prioritized over healthy eating and self-care. Use Consumer Reports files

