COVID-19 Statistics | June 17, 2021 | Lost Coast Outpost

Press Release from Humboldt County Joint Information Center:

Today, 13 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County. The two previously reported cases were removed from the county’s case count after one was determined to be a duplicate and the other was found to be a false positive. The total number of residents in the county that tested positive is currently 4,462.

One previously reported hospitalization has been removed. The person tested positive for COVID-19, but the reason he was hospitalized was unrelated to the virus. Today, one new hospitalization for unvaccinated people in their 40s was reported, with a cumulative total of 199 hospitalizations.

This week, Humboldt County Public Health-sponsored vaccination clinics are scheduled in Eureka and Arcata, welcoming a walk-in.Book in advance or visit to see additional vaccination options MyTurn.ca.gov..

See the public health clinic schedule below and the vaccines offered at each clinic.

Arcata – Saturday, June 19 – 5 pm to 7:30 pm

Arcata Ball Park / Humboldt Crabs Game * (888 F St.)

Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson

* Vaccinated people at this clinic have free admission to Saturday games.

Eureka – Monday, June 21 – 10 am to 1 pm

Humboldt Community Access & Resource Center (1001 Searles St.)

Johnson & Johnson

The Pfizer vaccine is licensed for people over the age of 12, and a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is licensed for people over the age of 18. Parents or guardians should take their minor child to the clinic. Minor consent forms are available online in English and Spanish and can be printed and filled out for each minor child before coming to the clinic.

English language: humboldtgov.org/MinorConsentEnglish

Spanish: humboldtgov.org/MinorConsentEspanol

The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at many local pharmacies.Check availability at Vaccine.gov, Or text the zip code to 438829 to search for participating pharmacies nearby. Most pharmacies allow you to bring your own.

