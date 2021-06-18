Health
COVID-19 Statistics | June 17, 2021 | Lost Coast Outpost
Press Release from Humboldt County Joint Information Center:
Today, 13 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Humboldt County. The two previously reported cases were removed from the county’s case count after one was determined to be a duplicate and the other was found to be a false positive. The total number of residents in the county that tested positive is currently 4,462.
One previously reported hospitalization has been removed. The person tested positive for COVID-19, but the reason he was hospitalized was unrelated to the virus. Today, one new hospitalization for unvaccinated people in their 40s was reported, with a cumulative total of 199 hospitalizations.
This week, Humboldt County Public Health-sponsored vaccination clinics are scheduled in Eureka and Arcata, welcoming a walk-in.Book in advance or visit to see additional vaccination options MyTurn.ca.gov..
See the public health clinic schedule below and the vaccines offered at each clinic.
Arcata – Saturday, June 19 – 5 pm to 7:30 pm
Arcata Ball Park / Humboldt Crabs Game * (888 F St.)
Pfizer / Johnson & Johnson
* Vaccinated people at this clinic have free admission to Saturday games.
Eureka – Monday, June 21 – 10 am to 1 pm
Humboldt Community Access & Resource Center (1001 Searles St.)
Johnson & Johnson
The Pfizer vaccine is licensed for people over the age of 12, and a single dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine is licensed for people over the age of 18. Parents or guardians should take their minor child to the clinic. Minor consent forms are available online in English and Spanish and can be printed and filled out for each minor child before coming to the clinic.
English language: humboldtgov.org/MinorConsentEnglish
Spanish: humboldtgov.org/MinorConsentEspanol
The COVID-19 vaccine is also available at many local pharmacies.Check availability at Vaccine.gov, Or text the zip code to 438829 to search for participating pharmacies nearby. Most pharmacies allow you to bring your own.
View Humboldt County Data Dashboard Online humboldtgov.org/dashboardOr go to humboldtgov.org/DashboardArchives Download today’s data.
For the latest COVID-19 information, please visit: cdc.gov Or cdph.ca.gov.. Regional information is available at the following URL: humboldtgov.org Or by contacting [email protected] Or call 707-441-5000.
Sign up for COVID-19 vaccination: MyTurn.ca.gov
Check the availability of the vaccine at your local pharmacy. Vaccines.gov
Local COVID-19 Vaccine Information: humboldtgov.org/VaccineInfo
Humboldt County COVID-19 Data Dashboard: humboldtgov.org/Dashboard
Follow us on Facebook: @ HumCoCOVID19
Instagram: @ HumCoCOVID19
twitter: @ HumCoCOVID19
Humboldt Health Alert: humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert
= Historical data. All data from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center.
Data from CalREDIE.. The unlisted zip code has experienced up to 5 cases. American Community Survey, 2018 Zip Code Population.
