Delta COVID Variant: Does Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Work Against New Coronavirus Strains?
If you are completely vaccinated with COVID-19, you may be infected with the virus.In particular New and highly infectious Delta variant — Significantly reduced.
one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine We have succeeded in protecting the coronavirus from delta mutants.
Dr. Scott Gottlieb, Former Director of Food and Drug Administration, I recently said in “Face the Nation” on CBS News The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is “60% effective” against the Delta strain.
“”mRNA vaccine Two doses of the vaccine to this mutant appear to be very effective, “said Gottlieb. modern And Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine. “The J & J and AstraZeneca viral vector vaccines are also effective and appear to be about 60% effective. The mRNA vaccine is about 88% effective.”
Delta variant of COVID-19. “B.1.617.2Was first discovered in October in Maharashtra, India, and is one of several different strains of the coronavirus.
Delta stock was first named “Delta variant” by the World Health Organization This month, after the Global Health Agency introduced a naming system based on Greek letters.
It’s just one of many variants that are prevalent during a pandemic, but World Health Organization officials call it a “subspecies of concern.”
Medical professionals such as Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health AstraZeneca, modern,and Pfizer When both doses are taken, the vaccine also works against delta mutants.
According to data from the National Institutes of Health, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is 88% effective in protecting against Delta strains when given both doses. Obtained by NBC..
Fauci Said Washington post Of that Moderna vaccine mRNA component It has the same success rate as the Pfizer vaccine.
Data from the National Institutes of Health show that the AstraZeneca vaccine has proven to be 60% effective against mutants when taken at both doses.
Fauci received only 33% protection against the strain after a single dose of the Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Pfizer vaccines, so take both of the following two doses to protect against variants: Emphasized the importance of.
