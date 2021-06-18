Health
NHS recommends all adults in West Norfolk to come forward
Tonight’s Norfolk and Waveney health leaders urged young people to book the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible, without delay, when the NHS encouraged all adults to get a life-saving jab.
The largest NHS Covid vaccination program in medical services history is urging everyone over the age of 18 to arrange a jab if they don’t have one, as it will begin the final push to protect the country. ..
The NHS will begin sending approximately 1.5 million texts to people aged 18 to 20 from tomorrow morning, called the “Watershed Moment.”
The NHS prepares for high demand after the first group of vaccinated people in their twenties make more than one million reservations a day.
Tomorrow’s milestone will come within 200 days after the NHS made history by providing Maggie Keenan of Coventry with the first Covid-19 vaccine outside of clinical trials.
Melanie Craig, CEO of the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), urged young people to book their life-saving jabs as soon as possible without delaying them. She states: “Vaccines are the best way to get out of this pandemic, get back to normal and regain our freedom.
“We know that Covid-19 vaccination is the best precaution against coronavirus, so we would like to make an ardent plea to everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated in Norfolk and Waveney. If you qualify for a vaccine, book as soon as possible without delay. Getting a life-saving Covid-19 Jab is the best you can do to protect yourself and the people you care about. It’s important.
“We know that taking both doses is essential to maximize the positive effects of the vaccine. If given the opportunity to advance the second jab, do so. Most importantly, make both bookings forward and receive this essential protection from Covid-19. “
She added: “Thanks to everyone who has been enthusiastic about deploying the Covid-19 vaccine program in Norfolk and Waveney. It is an incredible effort and the dedication of colleagues and partners throughout the region. It’s a proof of work. “
Sir Simon Stevens, CEO of NHS England, said of the announcement that he would invite everyone over the age of 18 to book the jab as a “watershed moment.” I haven’t booked a Covid jab yet, but today should be the day to make it happen. “
According to data released today by NHS England and NHS Improvement, 82% of people over the age of 16 in Norfolk and Waveney receive the first dose, making it the second of 42 UK medical and care systems. About 76% of adults in the UK receive their first dose.
Approximately 64% of people over the age of 16 in Norfolk and Waveney receive the COVID-19 vaccine twice, compared to 56% of adults in the United Kingdom. This makes it the fourth of the 42 health care systems in the second dose.
Norfolk and Waveney have received more than one million vaccines (1,239,468). During the week leading up to June 13, 42,723 doses were given, of which 13,082 were the first dose and 29,641 were the second dose. Norfolk and Waveney received the first dose in 26 percent of 16-24 years, 25-29 years and 74 percent of 30-34 years.
Anyone over the age of 18 can be vaccinated in one of many places in the area. Many offer weekend and evening appointments, and opportunities for those who work or raise children during the day. The latest information on who and where vaccinations can be given (such as local stop-off clinics and clinics that can be booked) is always available at www.norfolkandwaveneyccg.nhs.uk.
Vaccination is the only and most important step we can take to protect ourselves, our families and our communities from COVID-19. Vaccines have been tested by scientists and researchers around the world, and all vaccines have undergone a thorough check.
Reservations can be made through the National Reservation Service by visiting nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or by ringing 119. If invited, you can book at one of the vaccination centers, pharmacies, or general clinics available through the National Reservation Service.
Text invitations will be displayed as alerts from “NHSvaccine”. This includes a web link to the NHS website for booking reservations.
If you can’t find a reservation on a vaccination site near your area, keep checking the national reservation system for the latest updated local vaccination slots. Please do not contact your local family doctor. We will contact you at the appropriate time.
Many pharmacy sites offer the Covid-19 vaccine to qualified individuals, increasing booking options and flexibility.
Swaffam’s Willows Pharmacy, Downham, and Universal Pharmacy offer jabs.
..
