Immunization rates in Mesa County are less than 50%. Currently, the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is increasing rapidly. | Coronavirus

With much of the rest of Colorado heading for the normal summer, Mesa County is on the verge of the worst COVID-19 spikes since fall, with hospital capacity of only 5%.

Mesa is one of nearly half of Colorado’s counties, where less than 50% of the population is vaccinated. According to the county’s public health website, 39% of all county residents are fully vaccinated. Only 43% take at least one dose. Its low rate, coupled with increased dominance of the Delta (or Indian) variant, led the county to the new COVID-19 wave, one of the worst in the state.

As of Thursday afternoon, the cumulative incidence of mesas is the third worst week, according to state and county data. The average positive rate of 5.8% is also one of the worst, much worse than the state-wide average of 2.32%.

A team of experts at the Colorado Public Health School, which regularly publishes modeling reports, pointed out the situation in Mesa County in a report released last week. They estimated that about 1 in 86 people in the area, including Mesa County, was infectious. This is the third worst rate in any part of the state.

“COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased recently (in areas including Mesa County), which may indicate an increase in the spread of the infection,” the modeling team wrote. “We will keep an eye on this for the next few weeks.”

The most annoying data point is the number of people hospitalized in Mesa County. Grand Junction, the county seat of Mesa, has two hospitals, the 300-bed St Mary’s Hospital and the 44-bed Community Hospital. Only 5.7% of hospital beds are available throughout the county. 91% of ICU beds are used and about 28% of ventilators are currently unused.

According to the Department of State’s Department of Public Health and Environment, the county also has no public health orders.

Thomas Tobin, Chief Medical Officer at Community Hospital, said all 44 beds in his facility were in use.

“COVID is only using the capacity that is otherwise available for the normal ones we handle,” he said Thursday afternoon. “Frankly, this can be prevented at this point, so I think it’s frustrating. If the vaccination rate is high, you won’t see this.”

He and Stephanie Bush, a spokeswoman for Mesa County Public Health, said the low rates were due to hesitation. Both said the county had a lot of access. However, false information and hesitation have curtailed vaccination uptake, and the county has overcome the consequences.

“I didn’t want this county to be a poster child for vaccination, but I think we’re a good example-when your vaccination rate is low, this is coming,” Tobin said. It was. “And if you look at the whole state, you’re looking at Denver, you’re seeing some places with high immunization rates, and you’re not seeing what we’re seeing or experiencing here. Vaccination is what got us out of polio. Vaccination is what got us out of smallpox. Vaccination is what is trying to get us out of it. “

The state has launched a program to donate $ 1 million to five vaccinated coronadans. But Mesa County has its own strategy, Bush said: a big incentive.

From June 1st to July 31st, the county is giving out $ 500 a week to newly vaccinated people. At the end of next month, vaccinated people will receive at least $ 45,000 during or before the contest. That prize will increase, Bush said: Every time a new person is vaccinated, an additional $ 1 will be added to the pot.

“I think it’s caused by hesitation,” Tobin said of the low immunization rate. “I think it’s caused by false information. Unfortunately, not only here, but across the country, COVID-19 (vaccine as well as virus) is a political statement rather than a health statement. I think. I think this is the other way around. This is a health crisis that requires a government and is a political issue that everyone needs to pull in the same direction. This is a political awareness. No. The disease infects, injures, and kills the same, regardless of the political party to which it belongs. “

But vaccination is not the only problem facing the county. According to Bush, the first delta mutant identified in India is the predominant strain in the region. Not only is the strain more contagious, early Scottish studies have also found that it may be more serious. Earlier this week, Reuters reported that researchers said the delta mutant doubled the chances of hospitalization for infected individuals when compared to the strains that were previously predominant in the UK.

Tobin said, anecdotally, the delta variant certainly seems to be more toxic. He said that young people, who are usually expected to survive the infection, are increasingly arriving at hospitals in Mesa County. Some also use ventilators.

According to Bush, 17 counties in Colorado have cases of delta variants, but Mesa was the first to identify them in the state.

“Our case surged because it was pretty good for some time, even considering the low vaccination rates,” she said. “But then (delta variant) came and our cases surged, and as the number of cases increased, so did the hospitalization.”

Neither she nor Tobin said she could predict the future of this current surge in Mesa County. The situation can change from day to day, especially in hospitals. County health officials met again earlier this week to discuss transfer plans in the event of exceeding the capacity of the local hospital.

Mr Tobin said he was recently asked if he and other health care providers in the area were tired.

“Of course,” he replied. “But we continue to do what we have to do in healthcare. As a healthcare worker, you never stop. We’re tired, so get everyone to help and get over it. I want to. We are tired, but in the end we will continue to do what we are doing. It will take care of the patient and help us overcome this as much as possible. “