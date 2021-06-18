Doctors explain why some people feel sick after COVID vaccination, while others feel sick.

Why are some people complaining that they feel sick after a jab when others are completely fine? There is a good reason for that.

Our body is pretty nice.Our way Recover from surgery and pregnancy Or the big trauma is just incredible. But not all of us recover in the same way, and we never react in the same way to life. vomiting Just a reference to the word?

Our difference remains one of the great mysteries of humans and our health.

Now that people are beginning to analyze the whole problem, our awareness of these differences seems to be even higher. COVID vaccination.. We’re in an unknown ocean and have heard a lot of stories of “terrible” and “no effect at all.”

There is a reason why some people respond to the COVID vaccine. Image: iStock

Are Our Vaccines Effective?

There are currently two vaccines available in Australia. The first, commonly known as the “Pfizer” or “BioNTech” vaccine, is a new technology that utilizes mRNA. Two doses are required and there is a gap of at least 3 weeks between doses.

The second, known as the “AstraZeneca” or “Oxford / AstraZeneca” vaccine, should be given twice at 12-week intervals. Both are inert proteins. In other words, it’s not alive. The live COVID virus has not been injected and will definitely not be transmitted afterwards.

In short, both vaccines have a blood effect in preventing infection with COVID, but most importantly, they are very ill, go to the hospital and prevent them from dying. In fact, recent data from the UK (millions of jabs and coming out of yet another wave) show that both prevent about 90% of infections after completing a complete regime. is showing.

What are the common side effects?

Vaccines work by stimulating the immune system and flying immune cells and chemicals around the body. This causes a variety of effects and symptoms. The common side effects of a vaccine are very similar to a common cold-like infection, because it is the same immune system that responds to the infection.

Lumps and bruises at the injection site. This may soften the upper part of the arm.

Fever, tremors, tremors, or chills.

Pain and pain throughout the body (especially joints).

Fatigue and tiredness.

Remember – side effects are a good sign that your immune system is ready and doing its job.

But how bad Are there any side effects?

Australians are quite comfortable as they feel a little sick for a day or so after a pain in their arm or a needle stick. But because it’s a new vaccine, people are a little more wary of side effects and worried about how hard they will be hit.

It is no exaggeration to say that about two-thirds do not experience side effects or experience only a handful of mild or mild side effects that they find insignificant to complain.

Most of the rest experience moderate problems and only a handful of serious problems. In fact, data show that so far less than 2 percent of Australians seek treatment for side effects during deployment.

Most side effects occur within 24 hours and subside after 48 hours. A small percentage of side effects occur for up to a week.

Is there a difference between vaccines?

Okay! Overall, the incidence and severity of side effects of each vaccine appear to be about the same, but there are some important differences.

Side effects seem to get worse afterwards the first AstraZeneca shot compared to the second.But then the worst The second Pfizer shot. For example, for Pfizer vaccines, the incidence of side effects is twice as common on the second shot as compared to the first shot.

Why did my girlfriend have side effects, but I didn’t?

Because we are all different!

No one is the same. In short, our immune system is different. And that means that each person experiences different side effects at different times of different severity.

Can you predict how much the side effects will get worse?

kind of.

With millions of doses worldwide, we have a better understanding of the factors leading to side effects and several trends are emerging.

sex.. Ladies, sorry, you are suffering more than Broke! Maybe this is the natural way to score in the evening-we remember “human flu”!

Women have been shown to experience more frequent and more serious side effects. For unknown reasons, we know that women as a whole have a stronger immune response to the vaccine than men. In addition, testosterone has been hypothesized to help dampen Broke’s response.

age.. The older you are, the fewer side effects you will experience. Studies have shown that people over the age of 65 have far fewer side effects, but anecdotally, I have observed a decrease in complaints after the age of 50.

Other illnesses.. People who are taking medications that lower the immune system, or who have chronic inflammatory disease, may have fewer side effects.

Dr. Sam claims that the vaccine is completely safe. Image: iStock

There were no side effects, but did the vaccine work?

Okay. Just because there are no side effects does not mean that the vaccine does not work. And we have proved this in clinical studies. There, less than 50% of people have side effects, but at least 90% do. So don’t feel stressed, just have fun.

How about these Very bad What is the reaction we are hearing?

It cannot be fully emphasized that the vaccines we have in Australia are safe and their benefits far outweigh the risks. Yes, some adverse events have been reported. For example, “thrombus” associated with AstraZeneca shots, but rare.

In addition, I knew what I was looking for, how to quickly detect them, and how to manage them. Severe allergic reactions are also very rare and occur once every 200,000 times, but few people need advanced emergency care.

How should I prepare the vaccine? Do you need a holiday?

I’m in my mid-40s and I think I’m pretty healthy and healthy. After the first Pfizer shot, my arm hurt a little and that night I was a little restless in bed. But my problem didn’t prevent me from going to the gym the next day and getting stuck in a full day’s work.

Second shot … not the same story I’m afraid of. I honestly suffered most of the side effects. They came about 24 hours after the shot. I felt washed away, tired, and all joints hurt – I think I felt’Bloody average “.. Apparently I also looked miserable (thank you, dear fiancée!). But I was able to work and take care of my children. Then, after a good night’s sleep, the next day I felt better and woke up. Sure, the pain and malaise were hanging out on another day, but they were calm and didn’t stop me from doing anything – it included a good solid run.

So my advice to moms and dads is to get ready. And be honest with yourself. How do you usually react to vaccines and illnesses? If you know you’re prone to being hit hard, you can plan a quiet day after the shot to delay major meetings and events.

For pain and pain, prepare paracetamol or ibuprofen and drink plenty of water. And probably don’t break yourself in the gym like I did-if you’re going to exercise-make it easy just in case.

If you are concerned about getting the COVID vaccine, talk to your local family doctor for health advice.