Studies show that long covid symptoms may be reduced by 30% after two doses of vaccination

Two doses of the coronavirus vaccine can reduce the chances of suffering from longcovids if infected with the virus by a third, new studies suggest.
According to new research, the latest data show that people who are fully vaccinated but still infected with the virus are far more likely to develop continuous long-term health effects. It seems low.
The debilitating “Long Covid” is believed to have affected more than one million people in the United Kingdom.
A groundbreaking new study by scientists at King’s College London paper By Tony Blair The laboratory found that vaccine deployment appears to dramatically reduce the risk of developing Longcovid.
The condition is not yet fully understood, but signs and symptoms include ongoing shortness of breath, malaise, and brain fog. headache, Beating heartbeat, mental health problems, and even long-term damage to organs such as the kidneys and heart.
The authors of the study say their findings should be shared with people who dislike vaccines, and young people at low risk of severe infections who think they do not need jabs.
This number comes from King’s College collaboration with ZOE Covid App Research, which tracks people’s symptoms throughout the pandemic.
In the preface to King’s College Epidemiology Studies, Professor Tim Spector said: , They are more likely to be completely asymptomatic and less likely to get Long Covid.
“Next year’s vaccination of the world is an important challenge not only to avoid excessive deaths, but also to avoid lasting health effects on people infected with the virus.”
The authors are now widely known that double vaccination reduces the chances of infection by about 85%, but their study shows that two jabs have up to 30 chances of developing Long Covid. It has been shown to reduce by%.
In February, the Ministry of Health announced an additional £ 18.5 million for a research project to better understand the causes, symptoms, and treatments of Long Covid to help find a cure.
The National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) has also invested £ 20 million in a research funding pool to propose research on ways to diagnose and treat long-term health effects.
The authors of the study urged the government to support further research on Longcovid, as many people in the UK suffer from poor health due to being infected with the virus before vaccination begins.
They argue that this issue not only affects the long-term health and well-being of patients, but can also affect the UK economy as people continue to shorten their sick leave and work schedules. I am.
NIHR found that 80% of people with Long Covid said they felt it affected their ability to work.
It comes as Boris Johnson He delayed the so-called “Free Day” by a month and vowed to reach the goal of the Ambitious Vaccine.
Fear of the spread of new variants caused by the first emerging Delta strain in India has removed the final stage of the roadmap from the blockade from June 21st to July 19th.
The Prime Minister said Britain’s restrictions would not be relaxed to allow more time for an estimated 52m adult population to be vaccinated.
Johnson has set a new goal of providing a first dose to all people over the age of 18 and a second dose to two-thirds of all UK adults by July 19. ..
As of Thursday, more than 42 million people received the first dose and 30 m twice.
